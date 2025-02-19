MicroLED Display Market to Surpass USD 18.53 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 57.4% | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroLED Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The MicroLED Display Market Size was valued at USD 0.31 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.53 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 57.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This growth is being driven by advances in manufacturing and production capabilities, increasing investments and funding in the sector, and a higher fab capacity utilization in 2023. Also, market growth is estimated to increase owing to supply chain optimizations and falling material prices. The increased demand for energy-efficient and high-brightness displays in consumer electronics, automotive, and AR/VR applications is a key driver. MicroLED technology's superiority in brightness and durability, as well as low power consumption, make it a lucrative option for OLED and LCD, hastening adoption across the market verticals.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Oculus VR (US)

Sony (Japan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

X-Celeprint (Ireland)

Nanosys (US)

aledia (European union)

mikro mesa (US)

verlase technologies (US)

Allos Semiconductors (Germany)

AET Displays Limited (China)

AUO Corporation (Taiwan)

JBD – Jade Bird Display (China)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Micledi (Belgium)

Plessey (United Kingdom)

PRP Optoelectronics Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Innolux Corp (Taiwan).

MicroLED Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 57.4% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Panel Size (Micro-Display, Small & Medium Sized Panels, Large Panels)

• By Application (Smartwatches, NTE Devices, Televisions, Heads-Up Display, Smartphones & Tablets, Monitors & Laptops, Digital Signage)

• By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Advertisement, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Adoption of MicroLED Displays in Consumer Electronics, Smart Devices, and Wearables Fuels Market Growth.

• Technological Advancements and Improved Manufacturing Techniques in MicroLED Display Technology Drive Market Expansion.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Panel Size, Micro-Display Dominating and Small and Medium-Sized Panels Fastest Growing

The micro-display segment led with a 43% revenue share in 2023, driven by the key utilization of micro-displays in various sectors, such as wearable devices, VR, AR and HUDs, wherein they provide high quality or high-resolution images on the compact format. Pushing growth are innovations including Sony’s MicroLED integration in PlayStation VR2 and Plessey’s AR-oriented solutions.

The small and medium-sized panels segment is set for the highest CAGR, as demand increases for use in automotive displays, consumer electronics and digital signage. These also offer better resolution, color precision, and brightness, which makes them good for interactive kiosks and high-end televisions. AUO Corporation is also working on medium-sized MicroLED panels for automotive infotainment applications, which require flexibility combined with brightness and clarity. These advancements also meet growing needs for energy-efficient, high quality displays in compact formats across a variety of industries.

By Application, smartphones & tablets Dominating and Television-Sized Panels Fastest Growing

The smartphones & tablets segment dominated the MicroLED display market with a 30% revenue share in 2023, driven by the technology’s vibrant colors, high contrast, and energy efficiency, and longevity critical factors for mobile devices. Samsung Electronics has pioneered MicroLED adoption in its Galaxy smartphones, highlighting its potential in mobile applications.

The television-sized panels segment is set for the highest CAGR, by demand for UHD (Ultra High Definition) displays and large-format home entertainment displays. MicroLED's Combination of premium picture quality, resolution, and seamless scalability deliver unmatched experiences for high-end TVs. LG Electronics expands MicroLED array to meet demand for premium displays MicroLED tech will outperform traditional OLED and LCD in large-screen apps with better brightness, color accuracy, and energy efficiency.

By Vertical, consumer electronics dominating and Automotive Fastest Growing

The consumer electronics segment led the MicroLED display market in 2023, to the growing adoption of MicroLED screens in smartphones to improve user experience and market growth. This technology is also embraced in consumer goods, where manufacturers seek to deliver high-end performance at an attractive price point, merging emerging trends and consumer demand with MicroLED display, which provides high-quality images with long battery life in compact housing. Then we will start to see MicroLED displays go into computers, TVs, and wearables as well, as they will most likely also extend to e-book readers, digital cameras, and portable gaming hardware.

The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by driven by demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient, and durable displays in infotainment systems, digital dashboards, and HUDs. Brands like Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating MicroLED panels into cockpit displays and AR-based heads-up displays. The growing need for progressive and supportive display solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles is accelerating, which has led automotive applications to the highest CAGR in the MicroLED market.

Regional Analysis: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the MicroLED Display Market

In 2023, North America led the MicroLED display market, holding a 40% market share, driven by key players like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sony and the rapid adoption of advanced display technologies across consumer electronics, automotive, and entertainment sectors. The region’s strong tech infrastructure and R&D investments further fuel market growth, particularly in automotive infotainment and in-car displays.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 35%, growing demand for MicroLED smartphones, TVs, and digital signage in China, Japan, and South Korea. The latest developments in Samsung’s The Wall and LG’s MicroLED TVs are paving the way for the widespread adoption of premium displays, while new government-backed advancements in China help further reduce costs of MicroLED technology production, making this display technology more attainable and prompting foreign expansion.

