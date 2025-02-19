Geranium Oil Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach USD 124.0 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Geranium Oil Market Size was valued at USD 85.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 124.0 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Demand for natural and organic beauty products is the major cause of the growth in the Geranium Oil market. Antibacterial and soothing properties contribute to its popularity in skincare, aromatherapy, and other wellness activities. In 2023, Geranium Oil found increased applications globally. For example, in Europe, demand for cosmetics from natural sources increased by more than 12% between 2020 and 2022. These trends fueled by lifestyle changes and environmental apprehensions are expected to sustain the growth of the oil's market.





Download PDF Sample of Geranium Oil Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4673

Key Players:

Aromaaz International (Pure Geranium Oil, Geranium Oil Blends)

doTERRA International, LLC (Geranium Essential Oil, Serenity Blend)

Essential Oil Company (Geranium Oil, Organic Geranium Oil)

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH (Geranium Oil, Geranium Extract)

Givaudan (Natural Geranium Oil, Scented Geranium Oil)

Katyani Exports (Geranium Oil, Organic Geranium Oil)

Mountain Rose Herbs (Geranium Essential Oil, Geranium Hydrosol)

NHR Organic Oils (Organic Geranium Oil, Geranium Essential Oil)

Symrise AG (Geranium Oil, Natural Fragrance from Geranium)

Young Living Essential Oils (Geranium Essential Oil, Joy Blend)

Aether Industries (Geranium Oil, Aromatherapy Blends)

Aromatics Manufacturing (Geranium Oil, Essential Oil Blends)

Bergamot Essential Oil (Geranium Oil, Bergamot Blend)

Greenleaf Essential Oils (Geranium Essential Oil, Floral Oil Blends)

Holly A. Baker Company (Geranium Oil, Aromatherapy Oils)

Inovia International (Geranium Oil, Therapeutic Blends)

Mystic Moments (Geranium Essential Oil, Floral Fragrance Oils)

Plant Therapy Essential Oils (Geranium Essential Oil, KidSafe Geranium)

Purus Organic (Organic Geranium Oil, Essential Oil Blends)

The Essential Oil Company (Geranium Oil, Organic Geranium Oil)

Geranium Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 85.6 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 124.0 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Grade (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade, Cosmetic Grade)

• By Type (Pure Geranium Oil, Rose Geranium Oil, Geranium Egypt Oil, Others)

• By Application (Aromatherapy, Skin Care, Massage, Others)

• By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

• By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products in Various Industries Boosts Geranium Oil Market Growth

• Increased Focus on Aromatherapy and Wellness Products Drives Geranium Oil Consumption

If You Need Any Customization on Geranium Oil Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4673

By Grade, the therapeutic-grade segment dominated the Geranium Oil market in 2023 with a 45% market share. This is because of its increasing use in wellness practices and holistic therapies, which benefit from stress relief and improvement in skin conditions. Since consumers are opting for natural remedies, therapeutic-grade oils, especially in wellness centers and spas, will continue to be crucial in aromatherapy and the cosmetics industry.

By Type, Pure Geranium Oil led the market in 2023, at 55% of the total market. Pure geranium oil is widely accepted for its effectiveness and usability, such as for aromatherapy and cosmetics, while the strong anti-inflammatory and astringent properties make pure geranium oil an important additive to skincare and wellness products that further contribute to the growing demand.

By Application, Aromatherapy held the largest market share at 40% in 2023 due to consumer interest in holistic health. Geranium oil's increased incorporation into diffusion and massage blends to alleviate anxiety-related stress has contributed to its rise in wellness centers and spas. As awareness of natural remedies for mental and emotional health surges, aromatherapy will be the leading driver of Geranium Oil's market.

By End-user, the Residential segment accounted for 50% of the Geranium Oil market in 2023, due to the growing demand for essential oils in households for aromatherapy, personal care, and natural cleaning. The therapeutic value and pleasing scent of geranium oil has contributed to its widespread use by families, which fuels the growth of the residential market.

By Distribution Channel, Online Retail dominated the geranium oil market in 2023 with 35% of the market. The advantages of convenience and accessibility offered by e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, have escalated the purchase of geranium oil for aromatherapy and cosmetics. The increased focus on online shopping, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to further the growth of this channel.

North America held the largest market share of Geranium Oil at 40% in 2023,

The dominance is influenced by the rise in demand for natural and organic products, primarily in wellness and personal care. Aromatherapy and holistic health practices also increased the demand for geranium oil in spas and wellness centers. The development of e-commerce further increased accessibility to geranium oil, and self-care trends supporting the region's market dominance.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in the Geranium Oil market, with a CAGR of 8%.

Increased awareness of essential oils' therapeutic benefits in countries such as India and China have driven the demand for wellness products. In addition, continued upward trends in disposable incomes contributed to this growth. A movement to natural and organic personal care products in the Asia-Pacific region is also propelling the market forward.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Geranium Oil Market Segmentation, by Grade

8. Geranium Oil Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Geranium Oil Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Geranium Oil Market Segmentation, By End-user

11. Geranium Oil Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Geranium Oil Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4673

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.