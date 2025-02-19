Ahold Delhaize USA Renews Emphasis on Data-Driven Growth Supported by Advanced Analytics Tools from Circana

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA has reaffirmed its commitment to data-driven growth by renewing its strategic partnership with Circana, LLC. This renewal strengthens the collaboration between the leading grocery retail group and Circana, ensuring continued access to advanced analytic tools that drive innovation and foster deeper collaboration with consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.



“This renewed focus underscores Ahold Delhaize USA’s dedication to staying ahead in a competitive and ever-evolving retail landscape by using data as a strategic advantage to create value for all stakeholders,” said Keith Nicks, chief digital officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Circana’s platform enables Ahold Delhaize USA companies to provide both CPG partners and internal teams with the tools and insights needed to make data-driven decisions.”

Circana is the preferred data provider for Ahold Delhaize USA companies, supplying analytical support to strengthen decision-making, improve supply chain efficiencies and better understand shopper behaviors. In 2025, the partnership will introduce new enhancements to further this work, including:

A unified common product hierarchy (CPH): Ensuring consistency and precision in data analysis.

Ensuring consistency and precision in data analysis. Enhanced reporting: Simplifying collaboration with streamlined insights.

Simplifying collaboration with streamlined insights. A comprehensive performance view: Offering a holistic perspective across all Ahold Delhaize USA brands.

Offering a holistic perspective across all Ahold Delhaize USA brands. Innovative tools: Resources like a weekly shopper promotional evaluation tool and supply chain forecast for more accurate demand planning and promotional effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA,” said Rob Hill, president of global retail at Circana. “We look forward to continuing to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands in delivering value to their shoppers and partners.”

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com .

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376d8537-0db4-4d0a-b6cd-ece9cc706010