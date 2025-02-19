Bitget Wallet Integrates Monad Testnet to Expand DeFi Capabilities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has officially integrated support for Monad Testnet, a high-performance EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain. Users can now easily add the Monad Testnet through the wallet interface and interact with ecosystem projects listed on the dedicated Monad DApp section.

Monad is a next-generation blockchain built to overcome performance and scalability limitations in decentralized networks. With high transaction throughput and low latency, it offers robust infrastructure for DeFi applications. Its compatibility with Ethereum ensures smooth transitions for developers and users without workflow adjustments. Monad also reduces transaction costs and delays, delivering a more efficient, cost-effective experience in decentralized exchanges, lending, and yield farming.

Bitget Wallet's integration of Monad supports its goal of expanding access to innovative DeFi applications. With Monad's optimized performance, users of Bitget Wallet can experience faster transactions and reduced fees, making activities like token swaps and staking more efficient. This integration empowers users to take advantage of emerging DeFi opportunities while enjoying a seamless user experience.

"By integrating Monad, we're reinforcing our mission to simplify access to Web3 innovation while lowering the barrier to blockchain adoption," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Our users will benefit from faster and more affordable transactions, and we're excited to leverage this integration in upcoming interactive incentive campaigns to deliver even more value."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

