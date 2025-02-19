Aquant Introduces the Next Generation of Aquant AI for Service Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, an AI platform built for service & maintenance teams specializing in complex equipment, announces the launch of Aquant AI for Service Professionals—the next generation of its enterprise SaaS platform. This latest release delivers a seamless, AI-powered experience that allows service professionals to ask any question and get the right answer at the right time for every service interaction.

More than just a troubleshooting tool, Aquant AI is a true end-to-end platform, providing expert-level guidance across every step of the service process—from diagnosing issues to accessing documentation, ordering parts, analyzing workforce trends, and reviewing technical schematics. The AI proactively anticipates users' needs, offering suggestions even when they don’t know what to ask. And with continuous learning, the platform refines its accuracy over time, integrating real-world expertise and user feedback to ensure responses remain relevant and reliable.

What’s new in this next-generation release?

By leveraging Agentic AI, Aquant enhances the service experience with:

A Seamless Experience: A unified environment where any service professional can ask a question and receive an answer tailored to their specific job and machine. Aquant AI intelligently analyzes user intent and asset history to apply the right capabilities.

A unified environment where any service professional can ask a question and receive an answer tailored to their specific job and machine. Aquant AI intelligently analyzes user intent and asset history to apply the right capabilities. Beyond Issue Resolution: Service isn’t just about fixing problems. Aquant AI equips professionals with the right information and tools to get the job done efficiently, whether it's accessing service manuals, ordering parts, or reviewing schematics.

Beyond Issue Resolution: Service isn't just about fixing problems. Aquant AI equips professionals with the right information and tools to get the job done efficiently, whether it's accessing service manuals, ordering parts, or reviewing schematics.

Proactive Guidance: Oftentimes, users don't know how to articulate the question that will get the right answers to the challenges they face. The platform removes the guesswork by suggesting relevant questions and guiding users to the best solutions, even before they ask.

“Aquant AI is ready for anything. It is built to be as dynamic as the service teams who rely on it,” said Assaf Melochna, President and Co-Founder at Aquant. “The latest innovations to the platform ensure that every call center agent, field technician, service leader, and even end-customer always has the best solution at their fingertips. With Aquant AI, service teams are more prepared, more efficient, and more empowered than ever before.”

How has the platform improved?

With this latest release, users can now "Ask Aquant" and receive immediate, AI-powered guidance—all within a single, seamless interface. The platform dynamically routes users to the right tools and information, breaking down silos and ensuring data flows effortlessly across service applications. Whether tapping into structured documentation, unstructured technician notes, or expert knowledge, Aquant delivers precise, role-specific answers that adapt to the user’s experience level, asset complexity, and service history.

By providing expert-level insights and continually evolving with user input, Aquant AI for Service Professionals accelerates problem resolution, improves decision-making, and drives greater efficiency across service operations – turning service from a cost center into a revenue generator through smarter, more proactive service delivery.

About Aquant

Aquant is an AI platform built for service professionals who specialize in complex equipment, delivering expert-level answers to every service question. Powered by Agentic AI, Aquant captures both documented knowledge and the tacit expertise of service experts, ensuring that field technicians, call center agents, service leaders, and customers get the right answers when they need them. By analyzing service data, including machine history, manuals, technician notes, and real-world repair patterns, Aquant improves troubleshooting, reduces costs, accelerates workforce training, and enhances customer experiences. With AI-driven insights that optimize performance and decision-making, Aquant transforms service operations into a powerful revenue engine. With Aquant AI, service professionals can be ready for anything. Learn more at www.aquant.ai .

Micaela McPadden

Micaela.mcpadden@aquant.ai

201-694-9719

