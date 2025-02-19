NFM Lending welcomes Mary Greenwood as Branch Manager in Colorado Springs, CO

Linthicum. MD, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Colorado Springs, CO, led by Branch Manager Mary Greenwood. The new branch will focus on expanding NFM Lending's flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other home loan options to fit every borrower's needs.

"I chose to work at NFM Lending because of its unwavering commitment to support, transparency, and communication," said Greenwood. "The company fosters a culture where loan officers and clients receive the resources and guidance needed for success. NFM's dedication to honest and open communication ensures that every transaction is handled with clarity and integrity. With a strong support system and a team-driven approach, I can confidently help clients achieve their homeownership goals while backed by a company that prioritizes excellence and trust."

"It is an honor to have an industry veteran like Mary Greenwood join the NFM family," noted NFM Managing Director Greg Sher. "Her passion for helping families achieve home ownership is unparalleled, and her dedication to mentoring and growing her team of originators is inspiring. We are thrilled to bring her experience and leadership to the company."

The branch's goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

Greenwood is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Greenwood

NMLS# 459324

Branch Manager – NFM Lending

1150 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Suite 160

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

(p) 719-649-6656

mgreenwood@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/mary-greenwood





About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.