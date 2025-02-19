Sanas Raises $65 Million Series B, Accelerating Global Adoption of Its Real-Time Speech Understanding Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanas , provider of the world’s first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform, announced a $65M Series B funding round, accelerating the company’s momentum and customer growth. Quadrille Capital led the round with strong participation from existing investors including Insight Partners, Quiet Capital, and DN Capital. Global digital services provider, Teleperformance (TP), also became a new strategic partner and invested in the company. This latest round brings Sanas north of $100M in total funding to date.

"Sanas is leveraging AI to revolutionize global communication with its groundbreaking Real-Time Accent Translation technology,” said Amine Baji, Vice President at Quadrille Capital. “We have been particularly impressed by Sanas’ user-friendly interface, strong customer reputation, and outstanding growth trajectory."

“Accent-based bias is a global challenge. At Sanas, we’re building toward a future where people can more easily understand each other, regardless of their origin,” said Maxim Serebryakov, CEO and co-founder of Sanas. “Our patented technology allows people to maintain their voice and accent, while also helping businesses reduce costly, time-intensive hiring cycles and minimize the likelihood of attrition. In real-time, we’re unlocking new enterprise efficiencies and creating unprecedented career opportunities for more people around the world to join the global economy. As a result, our customers are growing their revenue and at the same time improving their bottom line.”

The new capital will be used to expand Sanas' overall Speech Understanding AI Platform by launching additional speech-to-speech algorithms, entering new geographies, and broadening its use cases to industries beyond contact centers. Furthermore, the funding will support building the company’s infrastructure and team to drive these initiatives. Combined, these offerings provide businesses the opportunity to improve speech and voice recognition, which is projected to become a $28B market within the next three years.

“Sanas has experienced remarkable momentum in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry since its founding. In just 18 months, our patented Real-Time Speech Understanding AI technology has been adopted by hundreds of thousands of agents across 39 countries. Today, we proudly support industry leaders, including the top five BPOs, top three financial services institutions, top five healthcare providers, top two logistics companies, and top five hardware manufacturers,” said Sharath Keshava Narayana, President and co-founder of Sanas.

“Our new strategic partnership with Sanas is part of our AI growth strategy that will allow us to implement advanced AI tools to reinvent customer experience by bringing high-touch, high-tech solutions to clients that are simpler, faster, more empathetic and safer,” said Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of global digital business services provider TP . “We are committed to advancing our AI capabilities to drive value through cutting-edge innovation to deepen human connections, and this partnership with Sanas supports that roadmap.”

Industry Recognition

This year, Sanas was recognized with the following awards:

For more information and to book a virtual demo with Sanas, visit: https://www.sanas.ai .

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and free-forever Noise Cancellation. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and President Sharath Keshava Narayana. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

About Quadrille Capital

Quadrille is a transatlantic investment platform focusing on high-growth technology companies. Quadrille has supported successful growth-stage companies in Europe, the United States and Asia for more than 25 years. The firm also invests across complementary private secondary and primary tech strategies, managing $2bn in assets, with a team of 40 professionals based in Paris, New York, and San Francisco.

Contact Information

sanas@nectarpr.com