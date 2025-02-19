Casino Group: Quatrim redemption

Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, 19 February 2025

Groupe Casino announces that it has repaid on February 18, 2025, €30.0m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €28.5m of principal and €1.5m of accrued interest (including € 0.5m of PIK interests for the period between March 27, 2024 and October 5, 2024 and €1.0m of accrued interests for the period between October 6, 2024 and February 17, 2025).

Following the transaction, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds will be reduced to €272m and the PIK interest accrued between 27 March 2024 and 5 October 2024 will be reduced to €5.1m.

In accordance with Quatrim banking documentation:

PIK interest for the period from March 27, 2024 to October 5, 2024 will be capitalized on

April 6, 2025

Interest accrued between October 6, 2024 and April 5, 2025, on the residual nominal debt, will also be paid or capitalized on April 6, 2025, depending on the cash availability of Quatrim and its subsidiaries.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

