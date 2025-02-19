SEDA Experts Expands its Risk Management Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Nicholas Silitch joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

“We are pleased to grow our Risk Management practice and add to our extensive insurance expertise with the addition of Nick Silitch,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Nick Silitch is a seasoned expert in risk management, insurance, and credit risk. Rising through banking leadership to become Chief Risk Officer of one of the world’s largest insurance companies, he has had a front row seat to the most significant economic cycles, challenges, and regulatory changes over the last 40 years. Over the course of his career, he has played an active role in shaping regulatory dialogue and he applies this perspective as a respected advisor to leaders and boards in making decisions that react prudently to market shifts.

As Chief Risk Officer for Prudential Financial Services for more than a decade, Nick built an enterprise risk function from scratch, he also served as a Senior Management Council Member and board member of multiple captive reinsurance and other subsidiaries around the world. Over his tenure, he created a robust stress test environment and drew essential boundaries around exposures that drove smarter business operations and prepared the company for future crises, including the pandemic. Nick joined Prudential as Chief Credit Officer, where he laid the foundation for a dedicated market risk function and hedging strategy that he later rolled out as CRO. This body of work earned him Chief Risk Officer of the Year by InsuranceERM in 2020.

Prior to Prudential, Nick spent more than 25 years at BNY Mellon, where he played a key role in shaping strategy as the bank grew from $20B to $400B. During his tenure, he navigated multiple global financial crises, including leading the bank’s securities clearing operations through the financial crisis as CRO. Nick took on multiple newly created roles that helped ensure the cost-effective integration of BNY and Mellon Financial Corporation. He applied an analytic framework to each new responsibility, that was forged from the unique opportunity of running a $5B workout of global orphan/troubled credit exposures, not long after joining the bank in the early 1990s.

Nick currently serves as Advisory Council Member of the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM) and a Trustee for The Mayhew Program, which provides mentoring and summer programs for at-risk boys. He previously founded and chaired the North American Chief Risk Officer Council to create best practices throughout the insurance industry. He also teaches at Colby College, where he earned his B.A. in Economics, maintaining a connection to the institution that played a key role in his early development.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.