Brilliant Earth to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12th

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results and business outlook at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 4Q24 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the event will be available on the Brilliant Earth investor website after the live webcast concludes.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. Net sales were $427 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, and the Company has reported positive adjusted EBITDA in every quarter since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 40 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

