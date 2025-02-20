IDEX Biometrics receives IDEX Pay order for VISA biometric cards in MEA

Oslo, Norway – 20 February 2025 - A leading smart card technology, security and ID company based in MEA (Middle-East & Africa) has placed a production order of 10,000 units with IDEX Biometrics. The order supports Visa biometric bank card programs in one of the fastest growing payment markets in the region, and marks the first Visa program in market on the IDEX Pay biometric technology solution. The IDEX Biometrics partner serves over 500 banks, governments, and corporations worldwide.

‘The innovation pace of our card manufacturing partners in bringing biometric smart cards to market is accelerating; certifications allow them to move to industrialized production and commercialization. Ultimately bringing more secure payments, access and identity control to more consumers around the world’, comments Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Office at IDEX Biometrics.

