Ganda Business Solutions and Danforth Advisors Align to Streamline Growth and Market Access for Biotechs Operating in Switzerland and the United States

BASEL, Switzerland and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ganda Business Solutions Ltd. and Danforth Advisors LLC today announced an exclusive partnership to support the business and clinical operations of Swiss biotech companies. Working jointly with localized expertise, the firms will provide integrated services to help Swiss companies scale with efficiency, expand to the US, and leverage flexible support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, investor relations, clinical operations, and regulatory strategy.

The combined team encompasses more than 400 consultants specializing in life science business operations, asset development support, and commercial readiness. The firms’ breadth of experience spans 500+ active clients and more than 60 IPO and reverse merger transactions.

“Our shared philosophy towards efficient capital allocation is reflected through our focus on providing variable and fractional support. We know that risk and uncertainty are inherent in biotech and organizational agility allows companies to remain flexible. This allows management to focus on the development activities knowing that strategic advice is on hand to help navigate the road ahead. For a majority of Swiss biotech companies, this road leads to the US, and by aligning with Danforth we can deliver both strategic guidance and well-managed operational execution,” said Christoph Rentsch, Managing Partner of Ganda Business Solutions.

The partnership also combines both teams’ deep relationships with investors, bankers, attorneys, CROs, and other pillars of the Swiss and US ecosystems, enabling them to seamlessly support clients as they scale their operations, advance clinical programs, and launch new products.

“Establishing a US nexus is often integral to Swiss biotechs’ strategy – whether through access to patients and payers via FDA approvals, financing from private and public investors, recruiting cohorts for clinical trials, or leveraging specialist capabilities from world leading physicians and experienced management teams. Our collaboration with Ganda gives Swiss clients assurance that they can navigate the US landscape with our well-developed strategies to de-risk execution as their operations advance,” said Michael Cunniffe, Managing Director of Danforth’s UK and European operations.

Having supported hundreds of biotech companies over two decades, Danforth and Ganda bring unmatched experience drawn from hands-on operational management and strategic advisory at executive and board levels.

“For a sustainable biotech growth story, the right talent and team composition play a key role, and must be aligned with the company’s vision and development goals. This talent is highly sought after and not always readily available,” said Catherine Ammann, Managing Partner of Ganda Business Solutions. “Through our partnership with Danforth, we can provide access to valuable skill sets where full time roles might be cost-prohibitive or difficult to fill.”

About Ganda Solutions

Ganda is a Professional Service Provider covering all General and Administration (G&A) tasks in the life science field. Ganda’s team of professionals has extensive industry experience at various leadership levels both in strategic and operational matters – within small and large organizations. Ganda operates from its Basel base and offers full support in English, German and French. Additional information is available at www.ganda-solutions.com.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the life science industry’s trusted partner for strategic and operational support across business, clinical, and commercial functions. The company advises and executes in the areas of finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, risk management, clinical and regulatory, market research, and commercial readiness and launch. Founded in 2011, Danforth has partnered with more than 1,500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, and London. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.