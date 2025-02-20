BriteCore Solution Marketplace Expands with Five New Vendor Integrations

San Mateo, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for property and casualty insurers, today announced the expansion of its Solution Partner Marketplace with the addition of five new vendor integrations. These new integrations further enhance BriteCore’s commitment to providing insurers with advanced technology solutions and greater flexibility in how they can improve their underwriting accuracy, claims processing, and overall operational efficiency.

The BriteCore Solution Partner Marketplace is designed to offer insurers seamless access to innovative tools and services that complement and enhance their core insurance processes. The newly integrated vendors include:

Acrisure AcrisureIQ – Delivers real-time risk scores and tools for catastrophe risk modeling to better inform insurers' underwriting and pricing strategies.

Bees360 – Provides drone-enabled claims and underwriting inspection services powered by AI, delivering greater accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the property inspection process.

DataCrest AppEase – Streamlines new business and renewal submissions by automating submission/data ingestion and managing submission workflows to enhance commercial insurers' efficiency and agent experience.

Howden Re TigerCQ – Supplies advanced analytics, modeling, and reporting tools to help insurance and reinsurance companies assess and manage risk exposure more effectively.

Verisk XactAnalysis – Improves the claims process by generating precise, professional estimates for restoration jobs, enabling carriers to monitor claims data, report on progress, and track performance for faster and more accurate settlements.

“These new solution integrations reinforce BriteCore’s mission to deliver a flexible and comprehensive ecosystem that empowers insurers with best-in-class solutions,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO at BriteCore. “By teaming with these industry leaders and innovators, we continue to provide our customers with the solutions they need to optimize underwriting, claims handling, and risk assessment.”

Tom Young, CEO of DataCrest, added, "Collaborating with BriteCore allows us to bring AppEase’s efficiency-driven submission management capabilities to more insurers, helping them navigate complex and time-intensive workflows with ease and accuracy. We are excited to join BriteCore’s growing ecosystem of innovative solutions."

The BriteCore Solution Partner Marketplace simplifies the vendor integration process for P&C insurance carriers and MGAs by providing pre-built, cloud-based connections to leading insurance technology providers. With these new solution integrations joining over 100 existing vendors in its solution marketplace, BriteCore empowers clients with advanced capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and elevate policyholder experiences.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information about these new solutions and the BriteCore Solution Marketplace, please visit www.britecore.com.