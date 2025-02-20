SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) (“SolarWinds”) on behalf of the company’s current shareholders.

Additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/solarwinds-corp/

On February 7, 2025, SolarWinds announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Turn/River Capital at a price of $18.50 per share. Following the closing of the transaction, SolarWinds’ shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $18.50 per share represents sufficient monetary consideration to SolarWinds’ investors for their shares. Notably, at the time the buyout was announced, Wedbush was maintaining a price target for SWI shares of $20.00 per share.

SolarWinds shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

