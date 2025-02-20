Comscore Expands YouTube CTV Viewership Measurement to International Markets

RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced an international expansion of its YouTube audience measurement capabilities. For the first time, YouTube Connected TV (CTV) platform reach and volumetrics—covering video views and duration—will be included in Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform in Canada, France, Spain, and Malaysia.

By delivering person-level CTV viewership metrics for YouTube in these key international markets, Comscore will empower content owners, creators, advertisers, and agencies to unlock the full value of their YouTube content, across CTV, desktop and mobile inclusive of co-viewing.

The expansion complements Comscore’s existing coverage for YouTube on desktop and mobile platforms. The release also extends Traffic Sharing capabilities for YouTube CTV viewership measurement, where available, providing deeper insights into audience behavior.

“By expanding our person-level viewership data for CTV to multiple markets outside of the US, Comscore continues to write the streaming measurement playbook,” said Jen Carton, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comscore. “Now advertisers and agencies can unlock the true value of their audience on YouTube across CTV, desktop, and mobile.”

Other markets outside the U.S. slated to see the total YouTube measurement rollout include Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and the UK.

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

