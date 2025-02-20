Canon Launches SwingRec on Indiegogo, a Golf Swing Analysis Camera with Companion App

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that SwingRec, an ultra-wide-angle camera dedicated to capturing your golf swing for hands-free AI-triggered recording, is currently available for early investors on Indiegogo. Through the use of the companion app, users can receive detailed analytics on swing, angle, and form to potentially help improve a user’s golf game.

Now available for pre-order for early investors on Indiegogo**, the ultra-wide-angle; compact camera is paired with AI-powered automated recording technology to capture the details of your swing as you move, granting you a hands-free and virtually seamless experience. Recording 120 frames per second via WiFi wireless technology, SwingRec sends replays of your swing frame by frame and analysis to your compatible smartphone or tablet through the companion app.

Showcased at CES this year, SwingRec is ideal for beginners and amateur golfers who want to improve their golf game as well as coaches to help students visualize where their swing needs improvement with real-time swing analysis overlays. Plus, with motion detection AI capabilities, SwingRec automatically starts and stops recording and crop the video viewing angle based on your movements allowing for a hands-free solution so you can focus on your game.



The companion app provides real-time swing analysis with detailed overlays show players form including, head and body movement, angle of the shoulders and hips as well as tilt of the body. The companion app allows players to track progress over time and compare swings to older footage to identify consistent swing patterns and ways to improve.

Price & Availability

SwingRec is available for early investors at Indiegogo for a limited time. Visit the campaign here to learn more.

About Canon Americas Lab

Canon Americas Lab gives you a first look at new and exciting projects, like SwingRec, that we are working on. Our mission is to help transform ideas into impactful solutions by connecting prototypes with market opportunities, driving progress and inspiring possibilities. Visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/explore/cal to learn more.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

** This product is currently under development and is only available for pre-order by early investors on Indiegogo. Specifications may change and no assurances can be given that the product will be made available for sale or use in the U.S.

Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Attachment