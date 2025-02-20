Linear Actuator Market to Surpass USD 66.96 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linear Actuator Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Linear Actuator Market Size was valued at USD 35.57 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 66.96 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Increasing automation across factories, demand for precision motion control and robotics are contributing to this growth. The market is closely tied to trends in semiconductor manufacturing, such as wafer production volumes, advancements in chip designs, and the capacity utilization of fabrication facilities, all of which have a sizeable influence on the demand of high-precision linear actuators. 2023 data revealed regional differences in semiconductor supply chains, with wafer production volumes reflecting the next phase of industry evolution; meanwhile, trends in chip design indicated the rising complexity of microelectronics, growing demand for increasingly precise actuation solutions during manufacturing. Fab capacity utilization rates underscored investment on semiconductor fabrication plants PVA exploration in 2023 and amid this growth, demand for linear actuators in cleanroom automation, lithography and material handling has benefitted. Metrics tied around the supply chain are also important factors, as semiconductor supply chain disruptions can also affect production cycles, and thus impact actuator demand in critical applications like semiconductor inspection, testing, and packaging.

Linear Actuator Market Report Scope:

• By End Use (Automotive, Construction, Energy and Mining, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Industrial Automation and Robotics Propel Linear Actuator Market Growth.

• Healthcare Innovations Drive Demand for Linear Actuators in Medical Devices.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Mechanism, mechanical dominating and Hydraulic Fastest Growing

In 2023, the mechanical segment led the linear actuator market, holding 34% of the revenue share, driven by o fast advancements in manufacturing and automation. Mechanical actuators are popular in factory automation, robotics, and material handling systems due to their precision, reliability, and low-cost. Leading firms such as Parker Hannifin and Siemens have developed state-of-the-art mechanical actuator solutions that have significantly improved efficiency, load-bearing capabilities, and precision in motion control. They are also highly durable and low-maintenance, making them perfect for industrial machinery, automotive assembly lines, and aerospace applications. With the transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, demand for high-precision mechanical actuators remains high.

The hydraulic segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period, to the growing need for high force and speed required in industrial activities. The proliferation of construction, agriculture and manufacturing applications is leading to the development of advanced hydraulic actuators by the key players like Bosch Rexroth, Parker Hannifin, etc., in order to improve the efficiency and the performance. These innovations are targeting industries that need rugged and powerful actuation solutions, including heavy-duty applications.

By End Use, automotive Dominating and Healthcare Fastest Growing

In 2023, the automotive segment dominated the linear actuator market, accounting for 44% of the revenue share, due to the rising need for automation and enhanced functions in the automotive sector. In order to build a cost-effective alternative vehicle that will increase efficiency and safety, major manufacturers such as Bosch and Continental have already developed some revolutionary linear actuator products. This sophisticated technology as well as the innovative hydraulics specialist Continental has for damping systems capable of reacting adjustably to real conditions on the road makes a really big difference in driving comfort and many levels of stability for suspension systems. Moving forward, it used in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous & advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) represents smart actuation enabling complex multi-movement control or enhancing overall vehicle dynamics. With electrification and automation taking over the vehicle market, the need for high-performance linear actuators only continues.

The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032 , to the growing demand for electric actuators used in medical devices, such as hospital beds, patient lifts, and robotic surgical systems. The increasing adoption of precision linear actuators in the industry is driven by a heightened focus in healthcare automation, growing ageing population and also advancements in medical technology.

Regional Dynamics of the Linear Actuator Market: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the linear actuator market, accounting for 33% of the revenue share, due to the high adoption of automation in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Increasing automation of manufacturing is driving gains in productivity and efficiency that are rapidly expanding demand for precision motion control solutions Another major aspect is the healthcare sector, as the growing aging population increases demand for mobility aids and medical devices equipped with linear actuators. In the U.S. alone, there will be 94.7 million 65+ individuals by 2060 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which will be an additive demand lift for various healthcare solutions.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.92% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in countries like China and Japan, in which linear actuators play a vital role in EV systems. Also, the region moving toward renewable energy, mainly through solar tracking systems, provides favorable opportunities for actuator sales as these actuators are quickening the process by getting maximum sun rays for energy generation.

