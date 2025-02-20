Progressive Web Apps Market to Reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Web Apps Market Size Analysis:

“The Progressive Web Apps Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 13.3 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 28.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Progressive Web Apps Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4772

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google LLC - (Google Photos, Google Maps)

Microsoft Corporation - (Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Office Online)

Alibaba Group - (Alibaba, AliExpress)

Twitter, Inc. - (Twitter Lite, TweetDeck)

IBM Corporation - (IBM Cloud PWA Solutions, Watson Analytics PWA)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - (AWS Amplify, AWS Mobile Hub)

Apple Inc. - (Safari PWAs, iCloud Drive)

Samsung Electronics - (Samsung Internet PWA Support, Galaxy Store)

SAP SE - (SAP Cloud Platform PWA, SAP Fiori)

Adobe Inc. - (Adobe XD, Adobe Spark)

Progressive Web Apps Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.38 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • With a rising number of users accessing online content on mobile devices, PWAs are gaining traction as they provide fast and responsive web-based experiences similar to native apps, especially in e-commerce and social media sectors.



• PWAs allow offline functionality through service workers, enabling users to access content without internet connectivity, making them appealing to businesses targeting regions with limited or unreliable internet access.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Progressive Web Apps Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4772

Rising Demand for Progressive Web Apps Fueling Market Growth

The global Progressive Web Apps market is growing as a result of the expanding requirement for continuous, cross-platform access and the accelerating penetration of smartphones. The data from governments indicates that smartphone adoption has hit new heights, with North America leading 85% penetration in 2023. The U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that close to 60% of mobile web traffic is attributed to e-commerce, which supports the need for PWAs. These apps provide offline functionality, improved loading, and digital accessibility compliance. Moreover, EU laws regarding "Digital Inclusion" are pushing the adoption of PWA in government services and e-commerce.

Asia-Pacific, dominated by China and India, is experiencing a speedy growth of PWA thanks to digital literacy efforts, cost-effectiveness, and offline support. PWAs fill the void between web and mobile applications, ending poor UX and conversion issues. Tinder, X Corp., and Forbes utilize PWAs for greater engagement and cost savings.

By Component, Mobile-First Strategies Drive Platform Segment Dominance in PWA Market

In 2023, the platform segment dominated the Progressive Web Apps market with a revenue share of 54%, an indication of device-agnostic solutions demand. The mobile platforms contributed significantly, fuelled by the popularity of smartphones and mobile-first design trends across industries. The Ministry of Electronics and IT data from the government indicates an 85% increase in mobile apps on government portals, supporting the adoption of PWA. 75% of online users accessing the web from smartphones have encouraged companies and developers to further give emphasis to mobile platforms, solidifying their grip on the market of PWA.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Lead PWA Adoption with Strong Investment in Mobile-First Strategies

Large enterprises led the Progressive Web Apps (PWA) market by 59% in 2023, fueled by investments in disruptive technologies to drive customer engagement and optimize operations. The European Commission indicates that 72% of European large corporations are migrating to PWAs to address consumer needs. While data from the U.S. government indicates that corporations with more than 500 employees are growing PWA adoption by 40% annually, tapping into their cost-effectiveness and wide reach without having to undergo app store approvals.

By Application, Social Media Leads PWA Market with High Engagement and Speed-Driven Growth

In 2023, the social media segment led the Progressive Web Apps market with an 18% share. The fast content delivery and high engagement of PWAs have fortified this leadership. According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, 85% of social media consumption is done on mobile phones, creating demand for high-performance platforms. PWAs allow social media companies to deliver content efficiently even with low connectivity. As users seek faster, more interactive experiences, companies are integrating PWAs to stay competitive and enhance engagement across mobile and desktop platforms.

Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation:

By Component

Platform

Desktop PWAs

Mobile PWAs

Tablet PWAs

Services

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

E-commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Social Media

Travel and Tourism

Healthcare

Education

Banking and Financial Services

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Progressive Web Apps Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4772

North America Leads PWA Market with Strong Digital Infrastructure and Early Adoption, APAC Poised for Fastest PWA Market Growth with Strong Government Initiatives

In 2023, North America dominated the Progressive Web Apps market with a 34% revenue share, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure and early mobile-first adoption across sectors. High internet penetration in the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast mobile user base, creates a favorable environment for PWAs. These apps eliminate app store dependencies, reducing costs and improving accessibility. Government-led digital transformation initiatives, including efforts to enhance website usability, have further fueled PWA adoption in e-commerce and public services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest PWA market growth, driven by high compound annual growth rates. Countries like India and China lead this surge through initiatives like Digital India, fostering widespread digital adoption. Despite smartphone penetration exceeding 70% in urban areas, inconsistent internet access remains a challenge. PWAs help businesses bridge this gap by providing fast, offline-capable web experiences, ensuring seamless consumer engagement even in regions with unstable network connectivity.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

9. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Progressive Web Apps Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/progressive-web-apps-market-4772

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.