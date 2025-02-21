Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 129 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|13 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.56
|34.82
|34.20
|207 360
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.55
|34.80
|34.24
|69 100
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|14 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.75
|34.96
|34.44
|208 500
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.74
|34.94
|34.44
|69 480
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.64
|34.78
|34.46
|207 840
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.64
|34.74
|34.60
|69 280
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 241
|34.57
|34.76
|34.46
|181 181
|MTF CBOE
|1 888
|34.58
|34.74
|34.46
|65 287
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|19 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.43
|34.76
|34.28
|206 580
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.42
|34.76
|34.28
|68 840
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|39 129
|34.59
|34.96
|34.20
|1 353 448
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 956 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 February 2025
|500
|3 452.00
|3 452.00
|3 452.00
|17 260,0000
|14 February 2025
|400
|3 445.00
|3 445.00
|3 445.00
|13 780,0000
|17 February 2025
|1 000
|3 458.00
|3 460.00
|3 450.00
|34 580,0000
|18 February 2025
|840
|3 449.00
|3 454.00
|3 440.00
|28 971,6000
|19 February 2025
|2 260
|3 444.00
|3 470.00
|3 430.00
|77 834,4000
|Total
|5 000
|172 426
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|13 February 2025
|1 329
|3 460.00
|3 480.00
|3 450.00
|45 983,4000
|14 February 2025
|1 027
|3 486.00
|3 500.00
|3 470.00
|35 801,2200
|17 February 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0,0000
|18 February 2025
|700
|3 467.00
|3 470.00
|3 460.00
|24 269,0000
|19 February 2025
|900
|3 475.00
|3 480.00
|3 470.00
|31 275,0000
|Total
|3 956
|137 329
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 732 shares.
On 19 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 579 301 own shares, or 4.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
