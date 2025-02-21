Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 129 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 13 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.56 34.82 34.20 207 360 MTF CBOE 2 000 34.55 34.80 34.24 69 100 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.75 34.96 34.44 208 500 MTF CBOE 2 000 34.74 34.94 34.44 69 480 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.64 34.78 34.46 207 840 MTF CBOE 2 000 34.64 34.74 34.60 69 280 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 241 34.57 34.76 34.46 181 181 MTF CBOE 1 888 34.58 34.74 34.46 65 287 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 19 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.43 34.76 34.28 206 580 MTF CBOE 2 000 34.42 34.76 34.28 68 840 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 39 129 34.59 34.96 34.20 1 353 448

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 956 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 February 2025 500 3 452.00 3 452.00 3 452.00 17 260,0000 14 February 2025 400 3 445.00 3 445.00 3 445.00 13 780,0000 17 February 2025 1 000 3 458.00 3 460.00 3 450.00 34 580,0000 18 February 2025 840 3 449.00 3 454.00 3 440.00 28 971,6000 19 February 2025 2 260 3 444.00 3 470.00 3 430.00 77 834,4000 Total 5 000 172 426





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 February 2025 1 329 3 460.00 3 480.00 3 450.00 45 983,4000 14 February 2025 1 027 3 486.00 3 500.00 3 470.00 35 801,2200 17 February 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0,0000 18 February 2025 700 3 467.00 3 470.00 3 460.00 24 269,0000 19 February 2025 900 3 475.00 3 480.00 3 470.00 31 275,0000 Total 3 956 137 329

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 732 shares.

On 19 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 579 301 own shares, or 4.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment