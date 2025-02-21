Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 129 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
13 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00034.5634.8234.20207 360
 MTF CBOE2 00034.5534.8034.2469 100
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00034.7534.9634.44208 500
 MTF CBOE2 00034.7434.9434.4469 480
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00034.6434.7834.46207 840
 MTF CBOE2 00034.6434.7434.6069 280
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 February 2025Euronext Brussels5 24134.5734.7634.46181 181
 MTF CBOE1 88834.5834.7434.4665 287
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
19 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00034.4334.7634.28206 580
 MTF CBOE2 00034.4234.7634.2868 840
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 39 12934.5934.9634.201 353 448

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 956 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 February 2025 to 19 February 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
13 February 20255003 452.003 452.003 452.0017 260,0000
14 February 20254003 445.003 445.003 445.0013 780,0000
17 February 20251 0003 458.003 460.003 450.0034 580,0000
18 February 20258403 449.003 454.003 440.0028 971,6000
19 February 20252 2603 444.003 470.003 430.0077 834,4000
Total5 000   172 426


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
13 February 20251 3293 460.003 480.003 450.0045 983,4000
14 February 20251 0273 486.003 500.003 470.0035 801,2200
17 February 202500.000.000.000,0000
18 February 20257003 467.003 470.003 460.0024 269,0000
19 February 20259003 475.003 480.003 470.0031 275,0000
Total3 956   137 329

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 38 732 shares.

On 19 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 579 301 own shares, or 4.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

