Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

February 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Castrén, Petri

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Castrén, Petri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 97301/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-02-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 216 Unit price: 52 EUR

(2): Volume: 284 Unit price: 52 EUR

(3): Volume: 935 Unit price: 51.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 51.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 63 Unit price: 51.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 51.6 EUR





Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

