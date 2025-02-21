Remote Sensing Technology Market to Hit USD 51.04 Billion by 2032, at 11.32% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote Sensing Technology Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Remote Sensing Technology Market size was valued at USD 19.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 51.04 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.32% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

This growth is propelled by the increasing use of remote sensing in various sectors that are widely used by both private and government organizations, particularly in defense, environmental monitoring and agriculture. And this market growth is accelerated by the fast developments in GEO spatial data generation because of the advent of high-end satellite and sensor technologies. This is further aided with advancements in technology in the area of remote sensing, and the growing demand for real-time analytics are pushing its contribution towards better decision-making and operational capabilities for governments, enterprises and industries across the globe.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Maxar Technologies (USA) (Earth Imaging, Satellite Services)

(USA) (Earth Imaging, Satellite Services) Esri (USA) (Geospatial Software, GIS Solutions)

(USA) (Geospatial Software, GIS Solutions) General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA) (Military Communication Systems, Remote Sensing Systems)

(USA) (Military Communication Systems, Remote Sensing Systems) Hexagon AB (Sweden) (Geospatial Solutions, 3D Mapping, Remote Sensing Software)

(Sweden) (Geospatial Solutions, 3D Mapping, Remote Sensing Software) Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA) (Defense Systems, Aerospace, Satellite Systems)

(USA) (Defense Systems, Aerospace, Satellite Systems) Orbital Insight (USA) (Geospatial Analytics, Remote Sensing Software)

(USA) (Geospatial Analytics, Remote Sensing Software) Planet Labs PBC (USA) (Satellite Imagery, Earth Observation Data)

(USA) (Satellite Imagery, Earth Observation Data) Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA) (Aerospace, Defense Systems, Space Systems)

(USA) (Aerospace, Defense Systems, Space Systems) General Dynamics Corp . (USA) (Defense & Aerospace Solutions, Remote Sensing Technologies)

. (USA) (Defense & Aerospace Solutions, Remote Sensing Technologies) Raytheon Corporation (USA) (Defense Systems, Satellite Solutions, Remote Sensing Systems)

(USA) (Defense Systems, Satellite Solutions, Remote Sensing Systems) Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (USA) (Aerospace, Satellite, Remote Sensing Technology)

(USA) (Aerospace, Satellite, Remote Sensing Technology) ITT Corp. (USA) (Defense, Communication, Satellite Solutions)

(USA) (Defense, Communication, Satellite Solutions) Lumasense Technologies, Inc. (USA) (Environmental Sensors, Thermal Imaging)

(USA) (Environmental Sensors, Thermal Imaging) Thales Group (France) (Defense Systems, Aerospace, Remote Sensing Solutions)

(France) (Defense Systems, Aerospace, Remote Sensing Solutions) Leica Geosystems Holdings AG (Switzerland) (Surveying Instruments, 3D Scanning, Remote Sensing)

(Switzerland) (Surveying Instruments, 3D Scanning, Remote Sensing) DigitalGlobe (USA) (Satellite Imagery, Geospatial Data).

Remote Sensing Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 19.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 51.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.32% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Active Sensing, Passive Sensing)

• By Platform (Satellite, Aerial Systems)

• By Application (Agriculture & Living Resources, Military & Intelligence, Disaster Management, Infrastructure, Weather, Others) Key Drivers • AI and Big Data Transform Remote Sensing Revolutionizing Agriculture, Forestry, and Environmental Monitoring.



• Satellite Advancements Driving Growth in Remote Sensing Technology.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Technology, Dominance of Passive Sensing and Rapid Growth of Active Sensing in Remote Sensing Technology

In 2023, the Passive Sensing segment led the remote sensing technology market, contributing approximately 60% of total revenue. Utilizing naturally available energy sources like sunlight, passive sensing is extensively used in satellite imaging to capture reflected light and thermal radiation. Its cost-effectiveness, broad applicability, and ability to deliver high-resolution imagery make it essential in industries such as agriculture, forestry, and environmental monitoring.

The Active Sensing segment is set to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032 due to innovation of radar and LiDAR technologies. Unlike passive systems that rely on external sources of radiation, active sensors generate their own signals, which are reflected back to the sensor providing accurate data collection capabilities and can perform well under harsh conditions, including clouds and darkness. With increasing demand for timely accurate data in agriculture, urban planning and defense sectors, the use of active sensing technologies is expected to be adopted worldwide.

By Platform, Aerial Systems Dominate, While Satellite Segment Grows Fastest in Remote Sensing Technology

In 2023, the Aerial Systems segment led the remote sensing technology market, capturing approximately 70% of total revenue. This growth has been driven by the increasing dependence on drones and UAVs across various industries, including agriculture, defense, and environmental monitoring, as they offer several advantages such as high-resolution imaging, the ability to capture real-time data, and access to remote or hard-to-reach areas. Drone technology has been evolving, and you have an increasing number of use cases, from crop monitoring to disaster response and infrastructure inspection.

The Satellite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, due to an increase in demand for high-resolution imagery and large-scale monitoring. As satellites have been playing a critical role in agriculture, climate studies, disaster management, etc., continuing advances will accelerate the expansion of satellite-based remote sensing solutions around the globe.

By Application, Military & Intelligence Dominate, While Disaster Management Grows Fastest in Remote Sensing Technology

In 2023, the Military & Intelligence segment held the largest share of the remote sensing technology market, contributing around 40% of total revenue. driven by an increase in reliance on satellites, drones, and other aerial systems for strategic defense, surveillance, and intelligence. These technologies enable real-time imaging, monitoring and data collection essential to national security, including, border surveillance, tracking of enemies and reconnaissance. As micro- and nanotechnology innovations continue to land on sensor software and hardware, military applications will grow, adding data with higher resolution and developing analytics trends as geopolitical tensions heighten, to bolster security operations.

The Disaster Management segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by the growing need for real-time data to manage natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and wildfires. Remote sensing technologies enable agencies to monitor disasters, assess risks, and improve emergency response coordination, making them indispensable for disaster mitigation and planning worldwide.

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Remote Sensing Technology Market

In 2023, North America dominated the remote sensing technology market, holding approximately 50% of the total share. This leadership stems from the presence of key industry players, substantial investments in space and defense technologies, and advanced satellite-based remote sensing systems, particularly in the United States. The region's strong focus on R&D in both active and passive sensing, along with increasing demand across sectors such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and defense, reinforces its market position. Additionally, government funding and public-private partnerships continue to fuel innovation and adoption.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid industrialization rising investment in space technologies & applications, rising remote sensing application adoption by farms, disaster management & urban planning will be a boost. Countries are also strengthening satellite infrastructure and data analytics for monitoring and predictiveness, including China, India, Japan and South Korea. Governments are making environmental sustainability and disaster preparedness a priority, and the region’s economic and technological advancements will only accelerate the adoption of remote sensing technologies.

