Automated Trading Meets Web3: SONICSUI Now Available on XT.COM

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear XTers,

XT.COM is excited to announce that SONICSUI (Sonic Snipe Bot) is now live on our platform. The SONICSUI/USDT trading pair is set to launch in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs & Web 3.0 & DeFi & AI), offering our community a chance to dive into the world of automated trading with cutting-edge technology and multi-network support.





A Revolutionary Trading Bot at Your Fingertips

SONICSUI is an advanced automated trading bot crafted for swift and precise trading executions. Integrated seamlessly within the Telegram application, it provides users with a user-friendly interface that makes accessing high-speed trading both simple and efficient. Harnessing the power of automation, SONICSUI is engineered to execute trades at lightning speed, ensuring you cease every opportunity in this fast paced crypto market.

Multi-Network Engineered

SONICSUI stands out from its support of 32 popular networks. Engage your trading on highly traded networks such as Sui, Solana, Injective,Ton & Tron to name a few, SONICSUI’s robust infrastructure ensures consistent performance across a wide range of platforms. This support enables traders to diversify their strategies and leverage opportunities on multiple blockchain networks simultaneously, all from one integrated platform.

In addition, SONICSUI supports a variety of popular bonding curves, including:

PumpFun on Solana,

on Solana, Movepump, HopFun & TurbosFun on Sui,

on Sui, Virtuals & VirtualsFun on Base,

on Base, Four & SpringBoard on BSC,

on BSC, SunPump on Tron,

on Tron, GasPump on Ton,

on Ton, ApeExpress on ApeChain,

on ApeChain, TokenMill & Bellum on Avax,

on Avax, Ether Vista on Ethereum.

on Ethereum. DeganExpress on Sonic & FTM.

This diverse range of support ensures traders are ready and engaged to trade without any interruptions from its built in automacy.

Seamless DEX Integration & Presale Built in LaunchPad

SONICSUI further enhances its trading capabilities by integrating with a wide array of decentralized exchanges. Major platforms such as Uniswap, Trader Joe, Pancakeswap, Cetus, AfterMath, Jupiterswap, Raydium, Syncswap, and Dojoswap are supported, providing you with instant automated trading access & trading opportunities. This extensive DEX integration ensures you benefit from the best market conditions and execution speeds available in the crypto ecosystem.

SONICSUI also includes built-in integration with Presale LaunchPad solutions available on both EVM and Non-EVM networks. This feature offers early-stage projects a self efficient gateway to fundraising and community support, while giving users the chance to get in on the ground floor of promising new opportunities.

Why SONICSUI for Traders?

For XT.COM users, the launch of SONICSUI demonstrates a significant advancement in automated trading technology. It delivers:

Speed and Precision: Capture market opportunities with swift, automated trade executions.

Capture market opportunities with swift, automated trade executions. Network Diversity: Leverage support for 32 networks to diversify your trading strategies.

Leverage support for 32 networks to diversify your trading strategies. Comprehensive Exchange Access: Benefit from integration with top decentralized exchanges and presale platforms.

Benefit from integration with top decentralized exchanges and presale platforms. User-Friendly Experience: Enjoy seamless integration with Telegram, making sophisticated trading accessible on the go.

SONICSUI stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and innovation in their trading activity.

Learn more about SONICSUI

For more information on SONICSUI, visit the official website and check out the blockchain explorer and whitepaper:

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start Trading SONICSUI/USDT on XT.COM Today!

Experience the future of automated trading with SONICSUI/USDT in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs & Web 3.0 & DeFi & AI).

Website: XT.COM

Follow Us: @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Please trade responsibly and conduct thorough research.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

SONICSUI

support@sonicsnipebot.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the XT exchange and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.