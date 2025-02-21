Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market Size to Surpass USD 12.9 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market Size Analysis:

"The Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market size was USD 6.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period of 2024-2032."





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Huawei Technologies – MA5800 GPON OLT

ZTE Corporation – ZXA10 C300 GPON OLT

Nokia Corporation – 7360 ISAM FX GPON

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd. – AN6000 GPON OLT

Calix Inc. – GigaCenter GPON

Cisco Systems, Inc. – ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. – GPON Security Gateway

Adtran, Inc. – Total Access 5000 GPON OLT

Juniper Networks, Inc. – MX Series 3D Universal Edge Routers (GPON support)

Vertiv Co. – Liebert EXM2 (used in GPON backhaul)

Tellabs, Inc. – Tellabs 8600 GPON Series

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – MELCO GPON OLT

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. – Samsung GPON OLT

Marconi Communications Ltd. – GPON OLT Systems

NEC Corporation – GPON OLT solutions

Prysmian Group – Fiber Optic Cables for GPON networks

Dasan Zhone Solutions – GX Series GPON OLT

Arris International – E6000 CER (GPON support)

Tatung Company – GPON ONU (Optical Network Units)

AFL Telecommunications – GPON Network Solutions

Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: USD 6.7 Billion
Market Size by 2032: USD 12.9 Billion
CAGR: 7.49% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022
Key Regional Coverage: North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Key Growth Drivers: GPON's ability to support high data rates makes it essential for the growing deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Advancements and Security Trends Driving the Market Growth

Rapid market expansion driven by AI-driven network optimization and software-defined GPON solutions.

Asia-Pacific leads in network infrastructure investments due to urbanization and fiber deployment initiatives.

Rising cybersecurity threats are increasing demand for enhanced encryption and authentication in GPON networks.

Cloud integration is enabling seamless remote network management.

Key market trends include:

Sustainability initiatives in GPON deployment.

AI-driven network automation for improved efficiency.

5G backhaul impact driving increased GPON demand.

Regulatory policies shaping fiber-optic network expansion.

By Component, Product Segment Dominates GPON Market, While Service Segment Shows Strong Growth Potential

The product segment held a dominant share of 60% in 2023, It is driven mainly by demand for optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network units (ONUs), and optical splitters. These are products that are pretty much used in deploying high-speed broadband infrastructure, which has been triggered by video streaming, remote work, and telemedicine applications.

The Service segment, however, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising complexity of GPON system deployments and the need for specialized services like network management, troubleshooting, and ongoing hardware and software upgrades.

By Application, FTTH Leads GPON Market, While Mobile Backhaul Set for Rapid Growth

The Fiber to The Home (FTTH) segment dominated the market with a 46% share in 2023. This is an increased demand for high-speed Internet connectivity for both business and household use. FTTH uses dedicated fiber-optic links directly to homes or businesses, thereby ensuring that the user gets superior speed and capacity. Governments around the world support FTTH deployment through efforts to make broadband more accessible, particularly in less-developed areas.

The Mobile Backhaul segment, driven by the growing demand for 5G networks, is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), as it requires high-capacity solutions like GPON for seamless connectivity.

By Technology, 2.5 GPON Dominates Market, While NG-PON2 Poised for Rapid Growth

The 2.5 GPON segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to its wide application in fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-building applications. Even though newer technologies have been developed, 2.5 GPON remains a key solution for delivering gigabit-speed broadband to homes and small businesses.

The NG-PON2 segment, capable of speeds up to 40 Gbps, is poised to experience the fastest growth due to its applicability in enterprise and smart city deployments, as well as its role in supporting 5G and cloud applications.

Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market Segmentation:

By Component

Product Optical Line Terminal (OLT) Optical Network Terminal (ONT) Others



Service Professional service Managed service



By Technology

2.5 GPON

XG-PON

XGS-PON

NG-PON2

By Application

Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

Other FTTX

Mobile backhaul

By End-Use

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others





By End-Use, IT & Telecom Leads GPON Market, While Healthcare Shows Fastest Growth

The IT & Telecom sector is the largest end-use segment in the GPON market, as telecom providers and data centers are upgrading their networks to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet and robust connectivity.

The Healthcare segment, however, is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by the increasing need for high-speed, secure data transfer in hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. The rise of telemedicine and digital health solutions is further fueling this demand.

By region, Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market, While North America is Set for the Fastest Growth.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) market, holding a significant revenue share of 38%. This can be attributed to the fact that there is an increasing need for high-speed internet in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. There are government-led initiatives towards broadband penetration, and nations in the region have made significant strides in implementing FTTH and GPON infrastructure. The barriers in both urban and rural areas in terms of accessing high-speed internet are being addressed.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the continued deployment of fiber-optic networks and the roll-out of 5G infrastructure. Both public and private sectors in the United States and Canada are heavily investing in next-generation broadband technologies, which are expected to enhance internet speeds and coverage across the region.

Recent News

January 2024 – Huawei enhanced its XGS-PON solutions to meet growing bandwidth demands, supporting smart city projects and broadband expansion initiatives.

February 2024 – Calix launched innovations aimed at scaling GPON deployments and enhancing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, particularly for underserved regions.

