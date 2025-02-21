ESG Investing Market to Reach USD 130,880 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESG Investing Market Size Analysis:

“The ESG Investing Market , valued at USD 27,480 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 130,880 billion by 2032, growing at a 17.31% CAGR from 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

BlackRock (iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, BlackRock U.S. Equity ESG ETF)

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Sustainable Equity, BNP Paribas Sustainable Investment Strategy)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM Global ESG Enhanced Equity Fund, Goldman Sachs ESG Global Impact Fund)

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMorgan Sustainable Equity Fund, JPMorgan ESG International Equity Fund)

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Morgan Stanley Sustainable Equity Fund, MSIM Global Impact Fund)

Northern Trust Asset Management (Northern Trust Global ESG Equity Fund, Northern Trust ESG Fixed Income Fund)

PIMCO (PIMCO ESG Income Fund, PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund)

State Street Global Advisors (SPYG ESG ETF, State Street Global Advisors ESG Global All Cap Equity Fund)

UBS Group (UBS Sustainable Global Equity Fund, UBS ESG Global Equity Fund)

Vanguard Group (Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund)

Blackstone (Blackstone ESG Impact Fund, Blackstone Green Energy Fund)

Franklin Templeton (Franklin Templeton Sustainable Global Equity Fund, Franklin LibertyShares Sustainable Global Dividend ETF)

Invesco (Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, Invesco ESG Global Equity Fund)

T. Rowe Price (T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund, T. Rowe Price Sustainable Strategy Fund)

Amundi (Amundi MSCI World ESG ETF, Amundi SRI Global Equity Fund)

Citi Private Bank (Citi Sustainable Impact Fund, Citi Global ESG Equity Fund)

Schroders (Schroders Global Sustainable Growth Fund, Schroders Sustainable Equity Fund)

Legg Mason (Legg Mason ClearBridge Sustainable Growth Fund, Legg Mason Western Asset ESG Fund)

Dimensional Fund Advisors (Dimensional U.S. Sustainability Core 1 ETF, Dimensional Global Sustainability Fund)

Robeco (Robeco Global Sustainable Equities Fund, RobecoSAM Sustainable Development Goals Impact Equities Fund)

ESG Investing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 27,480 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 130,880 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

Strong Growth, Rising Demand, and Promising Future Opportunities in the ESG Investing Market

The ESG Investing Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising investor awareness and demand for sustainable, socially responsible investment practices. Regulatory policies focused on transparency and accountability further boost market growth, rendering ESG criteria critical in investment decision-making. As companies and financial institutions incorporate ESG metrics, the market keeps gathering momentum, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Prospects in the ESG Investing Market of the future exist in technology growth, innovative products, and expanding regulatory systems. The growth in AI-powered ESG analytics, green bonds, and impact investing will grow the market potential. As sustainability gains prominence as a priority in investments, asset managers and financial firms will develop specific ESG solutions, which will further fuel the growth of the market.

By Type, ESG Integration Leads the ESG Investing Market with Highest Revenue Share, Green Bonds Poised for Fastest Growth

ESG Integration dominated with a revenue market share of nearly 40% in 2023, attesting to its widespread acceptance of the long-term value. Investors increasingly integrate environmental, social, and governance considerations into their strategy in order to promote better risk management, financial results, and sustainability alignment. The more awareness investors have about the role ESG plays in encouraging stable and responsible investments, the more they implement it as an integral practice.

The Green Bonds segment is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.82% during 2024-2032, led by increasing demand for sustainable financing solutions. Corporate and government green programs, as well as regulatory incentives for cleaner investments, are driving growth. These bonds allow investors to support climate-related initiatives while earning competitive returns, making them a major ESG market expansion driver.

By Investor Types, Institutional Investors Dominate ESG Investing Market with Highest Revenue Share, Retail Investors Segment Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, Institutional Investors dominated the ESG Investing Market with a 56% share in revenue, utilizing their deep pockets to push sustainable investment agendas. Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers are increasingly using ESG factors in portfolios to meet regulatory requirements, improve risk management, and achieve long-term sustainability goals. Their increased focus on responsible investing continues to influence market dynamics and promote ESG adoption.

The Retail Investors segment is poised to expand at a 20.89% CAGR from 2024-2032, driven by increasing interest in ethical investing from individual investors. Millennials and Gen Z are leading the way for sustainability, causing demand for ESG-oriented assets. Increasing availability of ESG investment products and online platforms is making sustainable investing more convenient, propelling retail investor engagement with the ESG market.

By Application, Environmental Segment Leads ESG Investing Market with Highest Revenue Share, Integrated ESG Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Environmental segment led the ESG Investing Market with a 34% revenue share, which demonstrates growing global awareness of climate change and resource conservation. Investors are favoring businesses that are engaged in cutting carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy usage, and embracing sustainable practices. Regulatory policies and growing demand for green technologies are also driving investments in environmentally sound initiatives, positioning this segment as a major contributor to ESG market growth.

The Integrated ESG segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024-2032 due to the rising demand for an all-encompassing investment strategy. Investors are becoming aware of the benefits of incorporating environmental, social, and governance aspects to better evaluate risks and opportunities. The holistic approach to long-term value creation is what is propelling integrated ESG investing as a fast-growing trend in the market.

ESG Investing Market Segmentation:

By Type

ESG Integration

Impact Investing

Sustainable Funds

Green Bonds

Others

By Investor Types

Institutional Investors

Retail Investors

Corporate Investors

By Application

Environmental

Social

Governance

Integrated ESG





North America Leads ESG Investing Market with Highest Revenue Share, Asia Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the ESG Investing Market with a 38% revenue share, supported by robust regulatory policies, growing investor awareness, and the widespread integration of ESG principles into investment strategies. Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, are actively embedding sustainability into their portfolios. The region’s emphasis on climate policies, corporate transparency, and green financing initiatives has created a well-established ESG ecosystem, reinforcing North America's leadership in sustainable investing.

The Asia Pacific ESG Investing Market is expected to grow at a 21.03% CAGR from 2024-2032, driven by rapid economic expansion and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. Governments are implementing ESG-friendly policies and green finance initiatives to encourage responsible investing. Additionally, a rising middle class and environmentally conscious younger population, particularly in China and India, are fueling demand for ESG-aligned products and sustainable investment opportunities.

