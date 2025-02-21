Ricky Mason Elected Chair-Elect of Scouting America's National Executive Board

IRVING, TX, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America is pleased to announce the election of Ricky Mason as Chair-Elect of its National Executive Board. Mason will assume the role of Chair in May 2026.

With a long history of service to Scouting, Mason has served on the Scouting America National Executive Board since 2023 and has been instrumental in Scouting America's mission of preparing young people for life. Mason's election as Chair-Elect is a testament to his outstanding contributions to Scouting and his unwavering commitment to its values. As Chair-Elect, his leadership and guidance wil be an invaluable asset to the organization as it continues to grow and serve the next generation of leaders.

“Ricky Mason is a talented and capable leader who cares passionately about our movement and who is dedicated to bringing us all together and helping us all work together as one team to benefit more young people,” said Brad Tilden, National Chair of Scouting America. “We are thankful for what Ricky has already done to secure the future of the movement, and we look forward to his future contributions.”

A distinguished leader in law and finance, Mason was until very recently a long-time Partner and Chair in the Restructuring and Finance practice at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant bankruptcies and restructurings in the United States, including serving as Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee of Local Councils in the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 proceedings. Ricky is a Conferee and the immediate past Vice Chair of National Bankruptcy Conference, which advises the U.S. Congress on bankruptcy law.

"I am honored and humbled to be elected Chair-Elect of the National Executive Board," said Mason. "I am passionate about the transformative power of Scouting, and I am committed to working alongside my fellow board members and the entire Scouting community to ensure that we continue to provide exceptional programs and opportunities for young people across the country."

A lifelong supporter of Scouting, Mason is a Silver Buffalo honoree and a Distinguished Eagle Scout who earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1975 at Temple Beth-El in Richmond, Virginia. Alongside his wife, Beth, and their two children, he founded the Mason Civic League, a charity dedicated to educational, artistic, and civic initiatives in Hoboken, New Jersey.

