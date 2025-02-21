Blaqclouds, Inc. Appoints Nicholas Stover as Chief Marketing Officer

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a pioneering technology holding company specializing in blockchain solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Stover as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Stover will lead the company's marketing strategies, driving growth and expanding the reach of Blaqclouds' innovative platforms and services.

Nicholas Stover brings over two decades of experience in marketing and operations, having held executive positions including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, General Manager, and Director of Social Media for a Division I NCAA Athletic Department. In 2016, he co-founded Shark Jockey, a full-service agency dedicated to guiding business owners, influencers, and athletes through complex marketing challenges. Under his leadership, Shark Jockey has successfully developed strategic marketing campaigns and product branding solutions for hundreds of clients across various industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the Blaqclouds team," said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. "His extensive experience and proven track record in marketing and leadership make him an invaluable asset as we continue to innovate and expand our blockchain ecosystem."

Blaqclouds, Inc. is committed to redefining the boundaries of blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi). The company's ecosystem includes cutting-edge platforms such as ZEUS Chain, ZEUSx.io, BitNotify.io and ShopwithCrypto.io, which empower businesses and individuals to unlock the full potential of digital assets. With Stover's expertise, Blaqclouds aims to enhance its marketing efforts, driving greater awareness and adoption of its platforms.

"Joining Blaqclouds is an exciting opportunity to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain technology and marketing," said Nick Stover, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaqclouds, Inc. "I look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to craft bold, data-driven marketing strategies that not only amplify our brand but also create meaningful engagement with our community. My immediate priority is to elevate awareness and adoption of BitNotify.io, ShopwithCrypto.io, and our upcoming token launches—ensuring that Blaqclouds remains a leader in the evolving digital economy."

For more information about Blaqclouds, Inc. and its suite of blockchain solutions, please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io