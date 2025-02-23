Acronis #TeamUp Program Welcomes Extranet Systems as Delivery Partner for Brad Jones Racing in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is excited to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp partnership with Brad Jones Racing (BJR) supported by Extranet Systems, a trusted Australian managed service provider (MSP). As the Official Cyber Protection Partner of BJR, Acronis will provide Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, Advanced Management, Advanced Email Security, and Security Awareness Trainings to BJR through Extranet Systems as the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner. This three-year deal will bring world-class cyber protection and data management solutions to BJR, ensuring the Supercars Championship team operates with maximum security and efficiency both on and off the track.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with Brad Jones Racing alongside Extranet Systems,” said Kelly Johnson, General Manager of Acronis ANZ. "Acronis offers integrated cybersecurity and data protection for Australian businesses, alleviating the burden and removing complexity associated with protecting digital environments. We are proud to support our partners here in Australia."

The Acronis #TeamUp Program gives MSPs, like Extranet Systems, the opportunity to partner with global and local sports teams to protect their systems and sensitive data. As organizations’ digital footprints expand, adopting natively integrated cyber protection has become essential to defending against modern threats. In motorsport, where teams rely heavily on data for car performance, telemetry analysis, and race strategy, securing sensitive information against cyber threats is critical.

"I'm tremendously excited to be able to extend our partnership with Acronis through their #TeamUp program, and we're excited to welcome Extranet Systems to BJR. The value which the #TeamUp program provides is incredible, and it's amazing to be a part of it for three years,” said Brad Jones, Team Owner Brad Jones Racing. "We have been an Acronis customer for seven years and they have provided such excellent support over that time. The peace of mind and security that they provide is top level and is exactly what a data-heavy race team requires."

Extranet Systems, an experienced managed service provider in Australia, is growing its involvement in sports through the Acronis #TeamUp program and will play a key role in implementing Acronis solutions for BJR, offering ongoing technical support and security expertise tailored to the unique demands of motorsport. With extensive experience in delivering cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions, Extranet Systems will ensure that BJR’s data remains protected, resilient, and accessible whenever needed.

“Cybersecurity is a growing challenge for businesses, and motorsport is no exception. We are proud to collaborate with Acronis by joining its #TeamUp program with Brad Jones Racing. As the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner, we will be supporting this initiative with our best-in-class Managed Services and Infrastructure Support," said Amro Elmasry, Director at Extranet Systems. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to protecting high-performance organizations in Australia. As a big car fan, I look forward to a mutually beneficial journey."

The Acronis #TeamUp program continues to expand across major sports teams globally, reinforcing the importance of cyber protection in high-stakes environments. As BJR competes in the Supercars Championship, Acronis and Extranet Systems will work closely to ensure the team’s data remains secure and accessible, enabling them to focus on peak performance and winning races.

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-sg/lp/msp-sports.

About Brad Jones Racing

Established by brothers Kim and Brad Jones in the early 1980’s, Brad Jones Racing has been a powerhouse of motorsport success over many decades. Winning in every category they entered from Production Cars to AUSCAR and Touring Cars, the brothers filled the trophy cabinets.

Entering the Supercars Championship in the year 2000 with just a single car, they quickly came up to speed and Brad appeared on the podium at the 2001 edition of the Bathurst 1000 - just narrowly missing out on the victory. From there the team has achieved over 80 podiums and dozens of wins. In recent history, Kim has stepped back from the business with Brad continuing on the legacy solo.

About Extranet Systems

Extranet Systems is an award winning Australian IT Infrastructure Consultancy specialising in Cyber Security, IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Software Development. Founded in 2019, the company has grown rapidly, with its head office in Wollongong and additional offices in Sydney, Bahrain, and Cairo.

Extranet Systems helps organisations across industries—including aged care, community housing, education, and professional services—secure, manage, and optimise their IT environments. With a strong focus on business continuity, security, and operational efficiency, the company delivers tailored solutions to support scalability, resilience, and compliance in an evolving digital landscape.

Extranet Systems is committed to driving digital transformation, engaging in joint marketing initiatives, strategic technology partnerships, and industry events to support its clients’ success.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

