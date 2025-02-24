Sustainably Connected: KPN presents Annual Report 2024

Today, KPN publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2024: Sustainably Connected. KPN achieved its 2024 targets and continued to make good progress towards its mid-term strategic and financial ambitions. In addition to a growth of more than 3% in operating profit, KPN was able to make significant progress in the sustainable digitization of the Netherlands achieving a record number of fiber homes connected. For the first time, the Integrated Annual Report 2024 has been prepared in line with the CSRD guidelines.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On 16 April 2025, KPN will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, at which the Integrated Annual Report 2024 amongst other items will be discussed. The agenda will be published shortly.

The Integrated Annual Report 2024 is available online on the interactive website annualreport2024.kpn.

