Cyber A.I. Group Announces Significant Expansion of Acquisition Pipeline Supporting Company’s Global Buy-and-Build Strategy

MIAMI and NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the proactive acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, announced today that it has significantly increased its pool of potential acquisitions on a global basis. The announcement was made by Walter Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber A.I. Group.

“As an emerging international company committed to significant growth through a highly proactive M&A process, the expansion of our pool of potential targets supports our ability to ultimately identify the best and most synergistic acquisitions,” noted Mr. Hughes. “Demonstrated by our recent announcements, we are positioning CyberAI to become a major player in the global Cybersecurity industry, scaling our operations in key markets worldwide. We believe our recent additions underscore our commitment for a truly international footprint as our pipeline continues to expand.”

“Focused on global reach and leveraging the capital markets to accelerate our M&A strategy, CyberAI is targeting $100 million in annualized revenue over the next twelve to eighteen months,” added Darren Minton, Cyber A.I. Group’s Vice Chairman and President. “The addition of potential strategic international acquisitions, particularly in the UK, will support the Company’s international focus when it lists on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, after reaching the necessary annualized threshold requirements. It should be understood, of course, that CyberAI’s management will ultimately acquire only the best of the best of the prospective acquisition targets.”

The expanded pipeline now represents over 300 acquisition targets across the following locations:

United States: 265

United Kingdom: 27

Europe: 42

Israel: 18

Mr. Hughes concluded, “While there is no assurance that each of these acquisitions will be completed, the pure size of the pipeline creates an enormous prospective opportunity for CyberAI. Management conducts exhaustive due diligence and highly disciplined financial analysis prior to entering into a definitive agreement. Targets need to be committed to technology innovation, demonstrate significant growth and want to be part of a larger organization on the path to public ownership.”

It is anticipated that New York-based ThinkEquity LLC, an investment bank specializing in public and private capital raises, will provide principal financing for the acquisitions. On October 18, 2024, CyberAI announced the execution of an investment banking agreement with ThinkEquity in support of CyberAI’s M&A strategy. For more information, please visit: www.think-equity.com .

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. CyberAI is pursuing a highly proactive “Buy & Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence markets. The Company has developed an active pipeline of 300+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. CyberAI's business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services worldwide with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow and enhance performance through A.I.-driven Cybersecurity initiatives. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes CyberAI from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy & Build” strategy provides CyberAI with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a8e0a7-5585-4e85-9e76-58ffd3961a6f