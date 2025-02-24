Disguise and The Pokémon Company International Sign Multi-Year Contract Extension Including Addition of International Distribution Rights

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the globally recognized costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced an expansion of its long-standing agreement with The Pokémon Company International through a multi-year contract extension. This agreement grants Disguise distribution rights in North America as well as EMEA, ANZ and select parts of LATAM, reinforcing its position as a leader in the costume industry and allowing them to continue to design, develop, and manufacture Pokémon-inspired costumes and accessories now for fans domestically and internationally.

Since the launch of its inaugural Pokémon costume line in 2019, Disguise has experienced substantial sales growth and successfully expanded its portfolio to include a broader range of iconic Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. In response to the growing demand for premium Pokémon costumes, this extended licensing agreement positions Disguise to further leverage the enduring popularity of Pokémon, driving innovation and delivering immersive costume experiences to consumers.

"Part of our success comes from focusing on innovative character executions while also delving deep into the rich variety of characters available,” said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, “In the past, products centered around Pikachu and a few others, but at Disguise, we see the opportunity to deliver products for all fans—allowing you to choose your favorite Pokémon or the one that speaks to you personally."

Amy Sachtleben, Sr. Director of Licensing and Promotions for The Pokémon Company International, added, “Disguise has been an exceptional partner in translating the unique characteristics of Pokémon into beautifully crafted costumes. Given the strong retail success in the U.S., we are excited to expand this collaboration globally and bring Pokémon-inspired costumes to an even broader audience.”

With this expanded agreement, Disguise will introduce an extensive range of Pokémon-themed costumes and accessories, available at retailers—both in-store and online—this fall.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

