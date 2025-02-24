Brera Holdings PLC Executives to Attend Financial Times Business of Football Summit 2025





London, UK and Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”)model, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and majority shareholder Daniel McClory and Head of Investments Maria Xing will attend the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on February 26-27, 2025 at The Peninsula Hotel in London. This premier event gathers over 700 attendees, including leading investors, club and league executives, regulators, broadcasters, and tech innovators, to discuss the financial forces transforming the football industry.

Notable speakers at this year's summit include Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries and Chairman of Chelsea FC; Stephen Pagliuca, Co-Chairman of Bain Capital (Atalanta BC); Mark Attanasio, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Crescent Capital Group (Milwaukee Brewers, Norwich City) Phillip Ciano, Managing Partner of Bright Path Sports; Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League; Nikki Doucet, CEO of Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL); ; and Giorgio Chiellini, Head of Football Institutional Relations at Juventus, among others.

Key panel discussions will address topics such as private capital investment in football, competitive balance, financial regulation, and growth opportunities in women's football. The summit aims to explore whether football's financial model is effective, how it is being regulated, and the potential for profit in the influx of private capital.

McClory and Xing will engage with industry leaders to explore these critical issues, underscoring Brera Holdings' pioneering role in bringing Nasdaq-listed public-company financial structures into multi-club ownership for the first time, along with the Company’s commitment to leveraging innovative strategies and fostering collaborations that drive sustainable growth within its global portfolio of sports clubs.

"Attending the Financial Times Business of Football Summit provides an invaluable platform to exchange insights and strategies with fellow industry leaders," said McClory. "We are eager to contribute to discussions that shape the future of football finance and explore opportunities that align with our multi-club ownership model." Brera Holdings has recently expanded its portfolio, including a majority stake acquisition in “The Second Team of Naples,” SS Juve Stabia, a storied Italian Serie B football club, recently named the most financially efficient in the league. This move aligns with the Company's strategic vision to enhance operational performance and competitive positioning across Brera’s clubs.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying sixth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

