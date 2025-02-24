Liberty Defense Selects Isotec Security Inc. for a Strategic Partnership and Increased Market Penetration for the High Security Vertical

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE: E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic non-exclusive distribution agreement with Westminster, Colorado-based Isotec Security Inc ., (“Isotec”) to sell and integrate HEXWAVE™ to the US urban security vertical. Isotec. has 30 years of experience in systems integration engineering.

As part of the distribution agreement, Isotec will add the HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system, which uses AI and machine learning to seamlessly detect weapons and other threats in real-time, to its diverse security equipment and services portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring HEXWAVE to the commercial and municipal security markets,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Isotec Security. “The HEXWAVE system was selected as the perfect complement to our existing integrated platform security services, and we believe that incorporating cutting-edge walkthrough screening technology to detect the non-metallic and metallic threats out there will help existing and new customers stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.”

"This is an exciting engagement for Liberty as Isotec is a recognized leader in the U.S. security industry. Our shared vision of advancing next-generation detection capabilities, while enhancing the overall security experience, makes this collaboration especially meaningful," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are thrilled that Isotec has selected HEXWAVE to strengthen their security offerings by incorporating detection for emerging threats such as non-metallic explosives and 3D-printed ghost guns. With Isotec's extensive urban security portfolio, we are eager to collaborate with them to expand our market presence and unlock the growth potential this partnership offers.”

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE: E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE system uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI technologies that have been secured under exclusive license and developed proprietarily to automatically detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. Liberty is also developing the next generation of aviation passenger screening with the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Isotec Security

Isotec Security Inc. specializes in innovative security solutions, offering advanced detection technologies tailored to a wide range of environments. By combining various cutting-edge products, Isotec Security transforms traditional security systems into intelligent, cohesive ecosystems. Dedicated to excellence and safety, Isotec delivers industry-leading products designed to safeguard people and property from evolving threats. For more information about Isotec and layered security solutions, please visit www.isotecsecurity.com .

