Bastion Insights Empowers Organizations with Research Bootcamps

Bastion Insights Research Bootcamp continues to provide some of the most creative and award-winning advertising agencies, and the world's best known companies and brands, with the tools they need to turn research into impactful strategies.

Most companies fail to grasp the complexities of human behavior – a critical blind spot that has the power to shape their success. Backed by the Harvard Business Review Analytics Services study, which found that only 0.23% of executives believe their organization truly understands why customers act the way they do, this disconnect underscores the urgent need for deeper insights into human decision-making. This is why human-based research is essential, as it enables companies to connect with their customers on a more meaningful level by addressing their needs.

Designed to bridge the gap between research knowledge and real-world application, this bootcamp addresses the common questions, “How do I apply this to my day-to-day?” and “How can I use this to address my current business challenges?” By focusing on solving current challenges, participants gain a practical understanding of how to integrate research into their strategic planning.



Unlike traditional research training, the Bastion Insights Research Bootcamp is grounded in real world scenarios - how other businesses have successfully utilized research - rather than strictly focusing on the 'how' of conducting research. This approach helps participants at any level enhance their fluency in research and apply insights more effectively to their work.

For agencies and clients alike, the bootcamp addresses key questions such as:

"How do I transform customer and market data into strategic recommendations that drive growth and competitive advantage?"

"Which research approaches will best help me understand market share challenges and changing consumer behavior in my category?"

"How can I confidently communicate insights in ways that resonate with both cross-disciplinary executive teams and C-suite leadership?”

"How can I turn complex data into compelling stories that inspire action and drive organizational change?"

"What research methodologies should I use at different stages of development, from concept to market?"

"How do I identify and prioritize the research investments that will deliver the greatest business impact?"

This hands-on, strategic approach to research training makes the Bastion Insights Research Bootcamp an invaluable resource for businesses looking to elevate their data-driven decision-making and maximize research effectiveness.

