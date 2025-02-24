MM+M HONORS HEALTH MONITOR’S DAVID PARAGAMIAN WITH PRESTIGIOUS 2025 PINNACLE AWARD

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Marketing and Media has announced its 2025 Pinnacle Awards honorees, recognizing the healthcare communications industry leaders, marketers, strategists, and creators who have scaled the industry’s heights. This year’s class includes David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor, the leading targeted healthcare marketing platform in the point of care advertising industry.

“I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious MM+M Pinnacle Award,” said David Paragamian. “This recognition is actually a reflection of the hard work and accomplishments of our talented Health Monitor team, and it underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful solutions for our clients in the healthcare industry. We are proud to be recognized among the best in the field.'" As a member of this prestigious group, Paragamian has proven to be one of the industry’s true legends.

“Dave has taught us a lot about the power of people,” says Keith Sedlak, Health Monitor’s Chief Commercial Officer. “He always says, ‘True change starts with the people. When you get the people right, you ignite transformation that lasts.’ Health Monitor has been recognized as a Great Place to Work award recipient for the past five years in a row.

The Pinnacle Awards are designed to honor individuals who have helped build the industry into what it is today, and whose best days are still to come.

“The Pinnacle Awards are the perfect opportunity to spotlight the industry’s living legends who still have another chapter — or two or three — of their careers to write,” said MM+M editor-in-chief Jameson Fleming. “These Pinnacle Awards winners will make a profound impact on the industry for the next decade.”

The 2025 Pinnacle Awards honorees will be profiled in March-April print edition of MM+M and celebrated at an in-person event scheduled for May 7 in New York City.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

