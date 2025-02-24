Patient Experience Technology Market to Hit USD 5.38 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 10.47% – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Patient Experience Technology Market was worth USD 2.20 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 5.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.47% during the period 2024-2032.

The expansion of the Patient Experience Technology market is driven by the growing need for innovative healthcare solutions that enhance patient satisfaction and facilitate the delivery of care. The incorporation of AI-based solutions and cloud-based technologies into patient care is fueling the rapid growth of the market.





Get a Sample Report of Patient Experience Technology Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1784

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

PatientPop - PatientPop Platform

GetWellNetwork - GetWellNetwork Patient Engagement Solution

Press Ganey - Press Ganey Patient Experience Solutions

InCrowd - Patient and Provider Experience Insights

Solutionreach - Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Platform

SurveyMonkey - SurveyMonkey for Healthcare

naviHealth - naviHealth Post-Acute Care Solutions

Dimensional Insight - Diver Platform (Healthcare Analytics)

WELL Health Technologies - WELL Health Communication Platform

Verint Systems - Verint Customer Engagement Solutions

DrChrono - DrChrono EHR, Patient Portal

Lyniate - Lyniate Data Integration Solutions

Wolters Kluwer Health - UpToDate, Lexicomp

Qualtrics - Qualtrics Patient Experience Platform

1upHealth - 1upHealth API Platform

Patient Experience Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.20 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.38 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Component:

In 2023, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in the patient experience technology market. The growing need for digital solutions and tools to improve healthcare delivery is fueling this growth. Software solutions allow healthcare providers to manage patient information efficiently, facilitate communication, and analyze patient feedback. These solutions enable capabilities like appointment scheduling, electronic patient records, and patient engagement platforms, which are key to enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction. With the healthcare sector moving toward more data-driven practices, software solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics are likely to gain quick adoption.

By Application:

The patient feedback and analytics segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment allows healthcare professionals to collect, analyze, and respond to patient feedback to enhance the quality of care overall. Patient feedback mechanisms give hospitals insight into patient satisfaction, issues, and experiences, enabling healthcare professionals to make changes as needed. Analytics platforms collate this feedback and identify trends, enabling providers to be proactive in patient care. The Patient Engagement application is, however, expected to grow at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. With changes in healthcare systems, patient engagement tools are becoming more popular as they are being used to enable patients to take a more active role in their care. These tools usually comprise portals for direct communication, access to health records, and care plans tailored to the individual.

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud deployment mode held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to continue dominating the patient experience technology market. The cloud model has several advantages, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, and is thus the preferred option for healthcare organizations of all sizes. Cloud solutions allow healthcare providers to securely store, manage, and access patient data from anywhere, enabling smoother collaboration and more efficient workflows. This movement to cloud computing also enables healthcare providers to scale their technological requirements as they expand.

By End User:

Hospitals were the leading end users of patient experience technology in 2023, with over 50% of the world's market share. Hospitals are the main healthcare providers, serving a vast patient population that needs comprehensive care management. Therefore, they are investing more in sophisticated technologies to automate processes, increase patient engagement, and enhance satisfaction. These technologies, including electronic health records (EHR), patient feedback applications, and telemedicine platforms, are essential for hospitals to remain competitive and address the increasing need for high-quality care. Hospitals also gain from deploying solutions that can analyze patient information, forecast outcomes, and provide personalized care plans.

Need any customization research on Patient Experience Technology Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1784

Patient Experience Technology Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Patient Feedback and Analytics

Patient Engagement

Remote Patient Monitoring

Care Management

Telehealth

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Health Care Agencies

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the market share in the patient experience technology market in 2023, fueled by the region's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high digital technology adoption rates, and substantial investments by healthcare providers in enhancing patient satisfaction. The United States, in particular, has been a leader in embracing patient-centered healthcare models, leveraging sophisticated technologies like cloud computing, AI, and analytics to improve the patient experience. The need for patient engagement solutions and feedback systems is increasing at a fast pace, driven by an emphasis on value-based care and patient outcomes. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are increasingly adopting patient experience technologies as there is an increasing focus on enhancing healthcare quality and efficiency. The growing population, an emerging middle class, and government support for digital healthcare solutions are major growth drivers in the region.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Press Ganey entered into a collaboration with Microsoft to create a series of generative AI-driven solutions that will help revolutionize healthcare. The alliance is centered on delivering actionable insights that will promote safety, quality, and overall patient experience in care delivery. The collaboration integrates Microsoft's capabilities in AI and Press Ganey's patient experience measurement expertise to enable healthcare organizations to enhance service delivery.

Cerner Corporation launched a new patient engagement platform in November 2024, which combines individualized care solutions to more comprehensively address patients' unique needs. The platform tracks patient health and behavior with advanced analytics and provides healthcare professionals with real-time feedback to enhance levels of engagement and satisfaction.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Patient Experience Technology Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1784

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technology Usage and Adoption Trends (2023), by Region

5.2 Patient-Centered Care Models and Technology’s Role (2023)

5.3 Patient Experience Technology Investment Trends (2023)

5.4 Healthcare Provider Adoption of Patient Experience Technologies (2023)

5.5 Remote Monitoring and Wearable Devices Usage (2020-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Patient Experience Technology Market by Component

8. Patient Experience Technology Market by Application

9. Patient Experience Technology Market by Deployment Mode

10. Patient Experience Technology Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Patient Experience Technology Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/patient-experience-technology-market-1784

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.