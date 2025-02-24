Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14 February 2025
|54,600
|548.31
|29,937,539
|Monday, 17 February 2025
|1,400
|577.81
|808,934
|Tuesday, 18 February 2025
|1,200
|578.62
|694,344
|Wednesday, 19 February 2025
|1,200
|584.65
|701,580
|Thursday, 20 February 2025
|1,200
|584.84
|701,808
|Friday, 21 February 2025
|1,200
|584.99
|701,988
|In the period 17 February 2025 - 21 February 2025
|6,200
|582.04
|3,608,654
|Accumulated until 21 February 2025
|60,800
|551.75
|33,546,193
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,030,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment