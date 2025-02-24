Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 14 February 202554,600548.3129,937,539  
Monday, 17 February 20251,400577.81808,934  
Tuesday, 18 February 20251,200578.62694,344  
Wednesday, 19 February 20251,200584.65701,580  
Thursday, 20 February 20251,200584.84701,808  
Friday, 21 February 20251,200584.99701,988  
In the period 17 February 2025 - 21 February 20256,200582.043,608,654  
Accumulated until 21 February 202560,800551.7533,546,193  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,030,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

