Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 14 February 2025 54,600 548.31 29,937,539 Monday, 17 February 2025 1,400 577.81 808,934 Tuesday, 18 February 2025 1,200 578.62 694,344 Wednesday, 19 February 2025 1,200 584.65 701,580 Thursday, 20 February 2025 1,200 584.84 701,808 Friday, 21 February 2025 1,200 584.99 701,988 In the period 17 February 2025 - 21 February 2025 6,200 582.04 3,608,654 Accumulated until 21 February 2025 60,800 551.75 33,546,193 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,030,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

