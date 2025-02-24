Digital Scent Technology Market to Worth USD 2.56 Billion by 2032 Driven by advancements in virtual reality and biosensors | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Scent Technology Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Scent Technology Market S ize was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.93% during 2024-2032.”

Rising adoption across gaming, health care, retail and virtual reality where an olfactory experience is added to the user experience. The rise of electronic noses, scent diffusion systems, and olfactory sensors as cutting-edge technologies are driving the industry, while the high operational costs and strict regulatory compliance in sectors like healthcare and food safety affecting the market penetration. Consumer demand for immersive, multi-sensory experiences is fueling the adoption of digital scent solutions and a near-continuous cycle of technological development and applications across industries.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Affectiva (United States) [Emotion AI & Scent Detection]

(United States) [Emotion AI & Scent Detection] Aroma Bit, Inc. (Japan) [Electronic Olfaction Sensors]

(Japan) [Electronic Olfaction Sensors] Aromajoin Corporation (Japan) [Digital Scent Technology]

(Japan) [Digital Scent Technology] Fraunhofer IIS (Germany) [Sensory & Electronic Nose Technology]

(Germany) [Sensory & Electronic Nose Technology] Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (China) [Bio-Tech & Environmental Solutions]

(China) [Bio-Tech & Environmental Solutions] Owlstone Inc. (United Kingdom) [Chemical Sensing & Breath Analysis]

(United Kingdom) [Chemical Sensing & Breath Analysis] Scentsy, Inc. (United States) [Fragrance & Home Scent Solutions]

(United States) [Fragrance & Home Scent Solutions] Sensigent LLC (United States) [Gas & Odor Detection Systems]

(United States) [Gas & Odor Detection Systems] Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (United Kingdom) [Security & Threat Detection]

(United Kingdom) [Security & Threat Detection] The eNose Company (Netherlands) [Artificial Olfaction & Medical Diagnostics]

(Netherlands) [Artificial Olfaction & Medical Diagnostics] Vapor Communications (United States) [Digital Scent Communication]

(United States) [Digital Scent Communication] Aryballe Technologies (United States) [Digital Olfaction & Scent Recognition]

(United States) [Digital Olfaction & Scent Recognition] Adamant Technologies (United States) [AI-Based Scent & Taste Analysis]

(United States) [AI-Based Scent & Taste Analysis] ScentAir Technologies LLC (United States) [Scent Marketing & Diffusion Systems]

(United States) [Scent Marketing & Diffusion Systems] Aromax (Mexico) [Fragrance & Air Care Solutions].

Digital Scent Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.93% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Hardware (E-noses, Scent Synthesizers, Others)



• By Application(Smart Phones, Smelling Screens, Music and Video Games, Explosive Detectors, Quality Control Products, Medical Diagnostic Products, Others)



• By End Use(Food & Beverages, Military & Defence, Medical, Marketing, Environment Monitoring, Entertainment, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Adoption of E-Noses in the Food Industry Driving Digital Scent Technology Market Growth.



• Advancements in Explosive Detection Present Opportunities for Digital Scent Technology in Airport Security.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Hardware, E-Noses Lead Digital Scent Technology Market, While Scent Synthesizers Surge in Growth

In 2023, the e-noses segment dominated the Digital Scent Technology Market, capturing around 55% of total revenue due to its extensive use in food & beverage, healthcare, and security sectors. E-noses play a critical role in quality control by detecting spoilage, verifying authenticity, and monitoring fermentation in the food industry. In healthcare, they aid in disease detection through breath biomarker analysis, enhancing early diagnosis of conditions like lung cancer and diabetes. Security applications, such as explosive detection in airport screening, further drive adoption. With advancements in miniaturization, real-time odor analysis, and increased demand for high-sensitivity olfactory sensors, e-noses are expected to remain at the forefront of digital scent technology.

The scent synthesizers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing usage of this type in entertainment, virtual reality, gaming, and therapeutic sectors. Digital scent systems are being used to whitewash immersive spaces for companies, while AI-generated olfactory technology makes personalization more achievable. Growing consumer demand for multi-sensory experiences and increasing investments in research on digital olfaction will continue to drive growth in scent synthesizers.

By Application, Medical Diagnostics Lead Digital Scent Market, Smartphones to Drive Future Growth

In 2023, the Medical Diagnostic Products segment dominated the Digital Scent Technology Market with a 26% share, fueled by the rising use of electronic noses (e-noses) for non-invasive disease diagnosis. These advanced olfactory sensors detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in breath, aiding early diagnosis of conditions like lung cancer, diabetes, and bacterial infections. Increasing chronic disease cases and demand for accurate, fast diagnostics are driving adoption, supported by advancements in artificial olfaction and machine learning.

The Smartphones segment is set for rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the utilization of mobile-based sensors improving olfactory data for people and their health, in addition to the functionality of digital interaction and user experience. With increasing consumer interest in multi-sensory technology, companies are weaving scent-based applications ranging from air quality, food freshness and breath analysis into their products. With tech firms partnering with healthcare providers, adoption will only accelerate.

By End Use, Medical Segment Leads Digital Scent Market, Environmental Monitoring to See Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Medical segment dominated the Digital Scent Technology Market with a 34% revenue share, driven by the growing use of e-noses and scent detection systems in diagnostics, disease detection, and patient monitoring. Advancements in electronic nose technology have enabled non-invasive breath analysis for conditions such as respiratory diseases, diabetes, and lung cancer. Rising demand for early disease detection and real-time health monitoring has fueled investments in AI-powered olfactory sensors. Additionally, biomarker-based scent detection and telemedicine applications are expanding market potential.

The Environmental Monitoring segment is set to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, due to the rising demand for air quality testing, pollution control, and hazardous gas detection. Importantly, digital scent technology is taking an increasing role in industrial emission monitoring, VOC detection, and regulatory compliance with the potential for widespread adoption across multiple industries. Governments across nations are imposing tighter air quality regulations, hastening the deployment of e-noses for real-time environmental monitoring. The use of AI, complemented by an IoT ecosystem, leads to improved accuracy, empowering smart city projects and sustainable growth.

North America Leads Digital Scent Market, Europe Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the Digital Scent Technology Market, contributing approximately 36% of total revenue, driven by strong R&D investments, technological advancements, and key players like Aryballe Technologies, Sensigent LLC, and Smiths Detection Group. The U.S. holds the largest share, with widespread adoption in medical diagnostics, security, and environmental monitoring, supported by government initiatives in healthcare and homeland security. Canada is also advancing AI-driven olfactory applications for air quality and industrial use. Meanwhile, Europe is the fastest-growing region, fueled by AI-driven olfaction enhancements, expanding healthcare applications, and government-backed R&D efforts. Germany leads industrial automation and robotics integration, France is innovating in luxury and fragrance industries, and the UK is pioneering electronic noses for early disease detection. Stringent EU regulations are accelerating adoption in pharmaceuticals and security, while collaborations between universities, research institutes, and tech firms drive innovation. The region’s increasing emphasis on digital scent applications positions it as a key growth hub in the forecast period.

