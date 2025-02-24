Biomarkers Market Size to Hit USD 184.80 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.78% – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomarkers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Global Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 67.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 184.80 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 11.78% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Biomarkers market is mainly fueled by the rising application of biomarkers in precision medicine, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in biomarker-based diagnostics technology. With increasing utility in drug discovery, personalized treatment modalities, and disease diagnosis, the demand for biomarkers increases across the world.





Key Biomarkers Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG – Elecsys Biomarkers, Cobas Diagnostics

Epigenomics AG – Epi proColon, Epi proLung

Abbott – ARCHITECT Biomarker Assays, Alinity System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – ProQuantum Immunoassays, TaqMan Assays

General Electric – Discovery Biomarker Solutions

Eurofins Scientific – Biomarker Assay Services, Genomic Biomarkers

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. – Janssen Biomarker Research

QIAGEN – QIAseq Targeted RNA Panels, QIAamp DNA Kits

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – Bio-Plex Multiplex Assays, ddPCR Biomarkers

Siemens Healthineers AG – Atellica IM Biomarkers, ADVIA Centaur

Merck KGaA – MILLIPLEX Assays, SMC Biomarker Assays

PerkinElmer Inc. – AlphaLISA Biomarker Assays, DELFIA Kits

Agilent Technologies, Inc. – SurePrint G3 Microarrays, AssayMAP Technology

Revvity – LABScreen, Luminex Multiplex Assays

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings – Biomarker Testing Services

Charles River Laboratories – Biomarker Discovery & Validation Services

BIOMÉRIEUX – VIDAS Biomarkers, VITEK Biomarkers

JSR Corporation – Biomarker Antibodies & Reagents

Quanterix – Simoa Biomarker Detection Technology

MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS LLC. – MULTI-ARRAY Technology Biomarkers

Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 67.92 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 184.80 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.78% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

By Product, the consumables segment led the market in 2023.

The consumables segment led the market because it plays a vital role in clinical use, research, and diagnosis. Consumables such as reagents, assay kits, and biomarker test materials are highly utilized in labs for repeated assays in biomarker detection and analysis. The continual development of assay technologies and growth in demand for quick and efficient diagnostic products also fuel the development of this segment. Moreover, the increasing number of biomarker-based research studies, clinical trials, and precision medicine projects has considerably boosted the consumption of biomarker consumables. In contrast, the services segment is growing at a speedy pace as pharmaceutical and biotech firms more and more depend on outsourced services for biomarker validation, regulatory requirements, and analytical testing to speed up drug discovery and development.

By Type, safety biomarkers dominated the market, while efficacy biomarkers are poised for rapid expansion.

Safety biomarkers accounted for the largest revenue percentage in 2023, courtesy of their immense importance in clinical and preclinical research. Biomarkers are greatly utilized to predict drug toxicity, track adverse events, and ascertain patient safety before new therapeutics are approved for sale. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA, highlight the application of safety biomarkers in drug development to minimize the risk of adverse effects and maximize drug efficacy. Conversely, efficacy biomarkers are increasingly becoming popular as they offer significant information on treatment response and disease progression. Targeted therapy and personalized medicine heavily rely on these biomarkers to enable healthcare providers to assess the efficacy of a particular treatment. As the importance of personalized healthcare solutions continues to grow, the efficacy biomarkers segment is likely to see a significant increase in the future.

By Application, drug discovery & development emerged as the leading segment, with diagnostics expected to expand rapidly.

The drug discovery & development segment dominated the biomarkers market in 2023, driven by the increased adoption of biomarkers in pharma research and clinical trials. Biomarkers have an important function to play in discovering new targets for drugs, improving patient selection for clinical trials, and foretelling responses to treatment, eventually resulting in more effective and economical drug development. Pharmaceuticals are increasingly using biomarkers to optimize the drug discovery process, improve precision medicine initiatives, and enhance regulatory approval rates. At the same time, the diagnostics segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate with growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools and early disease detection methods. Biomarker-based diagnostics are transforming disease screening, especially in oncology, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases. The growth of sophisticated biomarker-based tests, such as liquid biopsies and genomic profiling, is anticipated to fuel the swift growth of this segment.

By Disease, the cancer segment remained dominant, while immunological diseases are expected to witness the highest growth.

Cancer was the largest disease segment within the biomarkers market in 2023, driven by the rising incidence of different cancers and the need for biomarker-guided cancer diagnostics and treatments. Biomarkers find extensive applications in oncology to detect cancer early, predict its course, and monitor the outcome of treatments. Precision oncology, which relies on biomarkers to personalize cancer treatment according to personal genetic signatures, is heavily fueling this segment's expansion. With innovations in liquid biopsy platforms and companion diagnostics, cancer biomarker usage is growing tremendously, resulting in enhanced patient care. Conversely, the immunological diseases segment will experience the most rapid growth with rising research in autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and immunotherapy. The increasing disease burden of rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel disease is driving demand for biomarkers that support early diagnosis and optimization of treatment.

Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Services

Software

By Type

Safety Biomarkers

Efficacy Biomarkers

Predictive Biomarkers

Surrogate Biomarkers

Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

Prognostics Biomarkers

Validation Biomarkers

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug discovery & development

Personalized Medicine

Disease Risk Assessment

Others

By Disease

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the biomarkers market in 2023, capturing the highest market share.

Drivers of this leadership are sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, robust government support for biomarker research, and a well-developed pharmaceutical industry fueling biomarker uptake. The availability of top market players and supportive regulatory policies also contribute to market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing emphasis on precision medicine and targeted therapies is fueling demand for biomarkers in different applications such as cancer diagnosis, neurological disorders, and cardiology.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the growth leader for biomarkers during the forecast period. Increased healthcare expenditures, growing biotechnology and pharma sectors, and rising disease burden are principal drivers driving demand. China, India, and Japan are the leaders in adopting biomarkers, especially in the fields of oncology, infectious diseases, and chronic disease diagnostics. Further, government programs backing precision medicine and clinical research are likely to spur growth in the region. Increased access to advanced diagnostic equipment, biomarker-targeted treatment awareness, and enhanced healthcare spending are also driving the biomarkers market in Asia-Pacific.





