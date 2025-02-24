Toobit Joins Web3 Amsterdam as Platinum Sponsor, Expands Reach in Europe





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform Toobit is further expanding its presence into the Netherlands, attending and sponsoring Web3 Amsterdam 2025 on March 13-14 as a Platinum Sponsor.

The event is a leading annual conference in the titular city, serving as a hub for Web3 enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends, foster collaboration, and drive mass adoption of decentralized technologies.

"In-person Web3 events provide a valuable space for industry players to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and explore partnerships," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit, "Seeing eye to eye is the basis for building long-term trust. We look forward to contributing to these conversations while further exploring opportunities for collaboration within the European crypto ecosystem."

The conference will feature discussions on Web3 applications, and regulatory developments, offering a platform for dialogue between companies, affiliates, developers, and investors. Toobit’s team will be present throughout the event, participating in discussions and networking with local professionals.

Web3 companies are increasingly turning to offline engagement to establish trust and strengthen their presence in key regions. By taking part in Web3 Amsterdam, Toobit joins a wider industry effort to foster transparency, innovation, and collaboration in the digital asset space.

For more information about Web3 Amsterdam, visit https://web3amsterdam.com/.

