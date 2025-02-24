Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 24 February 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 32,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 February 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
17/2/20257,00057.6457.1058.35403,479
18/2/20256,50057.9857.2058.60376,878
19/2/20256,00059.6058.7060.25357,581
20/2/20256,00061.4859.0562.00368,893
21/2/20257,00061.3560.9062.90429,435
TOTAL32,50059.5857.1062.901,936,267

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 164,200 treasury shares. 