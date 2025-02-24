Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 24 February 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 32,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 February 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|17/2/2025
|7,000
|57.64
|57.10
|58.35
|403,479
|18/2/2025
|6,500
|57.98
|57.20
|58.60
|376,878
|19/2/2025
|6,000
|59.60
|58.70
|60.25
|357,581
|20/2/2025
|6,000
|61.48
|59.05
|62.00
|368,893
|21/2/2025
|7,000
|61.35
|60.90
|62.90
|429,435
|TOTAL
|32,500
|59.58
|57.10
|62.90
|1,936,267
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 164,200 treasury shares.