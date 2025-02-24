Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 24 February 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 32,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 17 to 21 February 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 17/2/2025 7,000 57.64 57.10 58.35 403,479 18/2/2025 6,500 57.98 57.20 58.60 376,878 19/2/2025 6,000 59.60 58.70 60.25 357,581 20/2/2025 6,000 61.48 59.05 62.00 368,893 21/2/2025 7,000 61.35 60.90 62.90 429,435 TOTAL 32,500 59.58 57.10 62.90 1,936,267

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 164,200 treasury shares.