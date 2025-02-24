Regulated information

Paris, February 24, 2025

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/02

Period of: From February 17 to February 21, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 659 23,0452 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 15 985 23,3239 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 4 286 23,0565 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 960 22,7752 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 333 22,7215 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 4 143 22,8028 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 17 606 22,1575 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 17 775 22,1382 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 022 22,1716 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 200 21,8438 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 895 21,8466 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 100 21,8400 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 400 21,9203 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 18 500 21,8966 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 100 21,9388 TQE

