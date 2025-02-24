Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2025/02

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, February 24, 2025

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/02

Period of: From February 17 to February 21, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 65923,0452XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-25NL0015001W4915 98523,3239DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-25NL0015001W494 28623,0565TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 96022,7752XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 33322,7215DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-25NL0015001W494 14322,8028TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-25NL0015001W4917 60622,1575XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-25NL0015001W4917 77522,1382DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-25NL0015001W495 02222,1716TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 20021,8438XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 89521,8466DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-25NL0015001W495 10021,8400TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 40021,9203XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Feb-25NL0015001W4918 50021,8966DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Feb-25NL0015001W495 10021,9388TQE

 

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com 		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR Pluxee_Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2025_02 - VENG