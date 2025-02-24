Regulated information
Paris, February 24, 2025
DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES N° 2025/02
Period of: From February 17 to February 21, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 659
|23,0452
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 985
|23,3239
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 286
|23,0565
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 960
|22,7752
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 333
|22,7215
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 143
|22,8028
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|17 606
|22,1575
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|17 775
|22,1382
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 022
|22,1716
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 200
|21,8438
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 895
|21,8466
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 100
|21,8400
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 400
|21,9203
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 500
|21,8966
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 100
|21,9388
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
| Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
| Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
