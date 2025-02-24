Egnyte Appoints Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, today announced the appointment of Bob Gagnon to its leadership team as senior vice president of Global Channel Sales. In this role, Gagnon leads an organization focused on driving leverage and growth across managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and value-added distributors (VADs).

“Bob brings more than two decades of demonstrated success and experience in channel strategy and growth to our team. His expertise in developing channel partner recruitment and programs within the software and technology industry makes him well poised to be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to grow our partner ecosystem and focus on meeting customer demand across markets,” said Reece Rovig, chief revenue officer at Egnyte.

Gagnon has more than 25 years of experience in global channel sales strategy, operations, and enablement, while driving impressive revenue results in the software and infrastructure markets. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Global Channel Sales at DNSFilter and before that, he was the Vice President of Channel Sales at Thycotic and Delinea.

Gagnon earned his bachelor of science in management at Keen State College. He is based in the greater Boston area.

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

