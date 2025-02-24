Arhaus Releases the Third Volume of Its Storied Series, ‘Uphold’





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts ‘Uphold’, the third volume of its editorial series Storied, a compilation of imagery and storytelling developed to commemorate the brand's artisan partnerships built over the years. Following the first two volumes of Storied – 'Rooted' and ‘Bellissimo Segreto’ – ‘Uphold’ is an intimate tribute to the time-honored techniques of Arhaus’ artisans in North Carolina who share the brand’s vision of creating beautiful, heirloom-quality pieces that can be used and loved for generations. In addition to a printed book available exclusively in Arhaus showrooms nationwide, the ‘Uphold’ story and the upholstery collections featured within can now be explored digitally at Arhaus.com/Uphold.

“When my father and I founded Arhaus nearly 40 years ago, our inspiration for the company was born from our travels leading us to discover incredible craftsmanship and wanting to share it with our community,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. “‘Uphold’ shares the heritage behind our upholstery collections made in North Carolina and the steady, exacting craft our talented artisan partners put into every piece using the finest materials sourced globally. We create some of the best upholstery in the world, and it wouldn’t be possible without the passion, artistry and unwavering commitment to quality that is captured so beautifully in this Storied volume.”

In an excerpt from the Arhaus blog, Unabridged, John Reed shares how Arhaus Upholstery began:

“Arhaus’ legacy with handcrafted upholstery began not long after we opened our doors in 1986. Our business was growing, as was the need to offer exceptional upholstered seating to our customers. And I knew exactly what I wanted our assortment to be. Silhouettes and fabrics that felt current but timeless. Frames made from sustainably sourced wood. Heirloom quality that would last.



When I couldn’t find what I wanted, I set out to build it myself. I drove through the foothills of North Carolina, the epicenter of American upholstery making, and met with workshops of all sizes. Eventually, I found artisans who shared my vision—many of whom we still work with today.



From that initial journey almost forty years ago, Arhaus Upholstery has grown to include more than 175 collections, hundreds of silhouettes, and the most exquisite materials sourced around the world.”

In 2022, Arhaus opened an upholstery facility spanning nearly 500,000 square feet in Conover, NC, just an hour away from Charlotte, becoming the newest state-of-the-art facility in the North Carolina region. With its unparalleled distribution and manufacturing capabilities, the Conover facility employs more than 300 people to create and ship Arhaus Upholstery collections.

The upholstery collections featured in ‘Uphold’ are available to order at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. With endless customization options, Arhaus’ team of interior designers are available in-store or virtually to help clients personalize their unique pieces with selections such as fabrics, leathers, configuration, seat depth, cushion type, arm style, motion functionality, and more. For more details or to connect with a local designer, visit Arhaus.com/InteriorDesign.

Collections to discover within Arhaus’ upholstery offerings include:

The Kipton Collection: Where clean lines meet maximum comfort, featuring frames crafted from sustainably sourced hardwood laminate. Kipton’s iconic plush cushions and relaxed style blend seamlessly with classic and contemporary styles.

The Beale Collection: Handcrafted for unbelievable comfort and quality, the beloved Beale Collection is favorited for its relaxed-yet-chic aesthetic and easy maintenance to last for years to come. Effortlessly versatile, Beale’s modular designs and various sizing options allow for personalized arrangements for any space.

The Remington Collection: Showcasing a contemporary silhouette with sleek edges and a low profile that can be styled to match any aesthetic with versatile sizing options from sofas and sectionals to luxury sleepers and chairs.

Myrtle Chair: Inspired by a blend of art deco design with mid-century character, the Mrytle Chair is a sophisticated, statement-making piece featuring floral upholstery over generously sized frames with gently curved armrests, atop chic tapered exposed wood legs.

Fresno Swivel Chair: Modern style meets exceptional comfort in the Fresno Swivel Chair. Its curved, orb shape is expertly upholstered with endless custom fabric options to make a warm and welcoming statement among any seating arrangement.

‘Uphold’ launches with a printed book, and video and digital elements across Arhaus.com, the Arhaus blog Unabridged “Stories for Artful Living,” social media channels @Arhaus, and special visual installations on display for a limited time at select Arhaus showrooms. To discover the first volume of Storied, ‘Rooted: A Story Not Common’ visit Arhaus.com/Rooted, or the second volume of Storied, ‘Bellissimo Segreto’ visit Arhaus.com/Segreto.

To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. For details about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb2761e9-2b82-4052-93b0-4547afcda485