CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening a New Location at Plaza Las Américas

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in San Juan for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 55 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.

The launch of this new enrollment location represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“TSA PreCheck Enrollment through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Plaza Las Américas, the Caribbean’s largest shopping center, delivering greater convenience with expanded enrollment options beyond the airport."

“Plaza Las Américas is proud to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment with CLEAR,” said Edwin Tavárez, General Manager at Plaza Las Américas.“As the Caribbean’s largest shopping center and a key destination for travelers, this new service provides added convenience for our visitors, making it easier than ever to prepare for a seamless airport experience.”

Hours of operation at Plaza Las Américas are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. AST to 7 p.m. AST, and Sunday from Noon AST to 7 p.m. AST. The location is on level 1 of Plaza Las Americas, across from the Lacoste store. Enter via the entrance near the Genesis store, proceed straight ahead, and take a right before the escalator. Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Plaza Las Américas

Plaza Las Américas is the leading shopping center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. It is part of a family-owned group of Puerto Rican companies with a commercial tradition that began at the 19th century. The shopping center has over 300 retailers and services, including around 50 food stands or restaurants, and 15 movie theaters. With 2 million square feet, Plaza Las Américas is located in the heart of the San Juan Metropolitan Area, adjacent to the central business district of the Island, and 15 minutes away from the port of San Juan, the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the Convention Center and most of the hotels in the metropolitan area.

