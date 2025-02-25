Aventon Announces the All-New 3rd Generation Level with Smart Bike technology

Brea, CA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA – February 25, 2025 – Aventon , an innovator in electric bicycles, is excited to introduce the all-new Level 3. With its intuitive geometry and smart bike technology, the Level 3 is the all-around ebike for the modern commuter. Aventon’s second ebike to showcase the Aventon Control Unit (ACU), the Level 3 is designed for commuters looking to elevate their rides with advanced theft deterrent features like Geofencing, GPS Tracking, Remote Locking, Passcode system, and more.

The all new Level 3 comes fully equipped with everything you need to trade your daily drives for daily rides. A front suspension fork and suspension seat post with adjustable preload provides maximum comfort on rougher terrains. Comfortable geometry paired with an adjustable stem ensures the perfect fit, while the implementation of Ride Tune capabilities along with adjustments to Level 3's motor power curves provide up to an additional 10 miles of range compared to its predecessor. Ditch the traffic, and elevate your daily commutes with the All-New Level 3.

'We are excited to announce our second addition of next generation ebikes with our ACU technology. We are setting new standards on what a smart bike means to our modern customers, elevating their riding experiences.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Level 3 Features:

Glacier Mint, Sandstone, Matte Black and Matte Aurora - The Level 3 is now available in four stunning colors in Step-Through and Step-Over frames. With its sleek design and powerful features, this bike is set to revolutionize your riding experience.

At the heart of the Level 3 is a 500W, 36V Hub Drive Motor, delivering a 60Nm of torque with peak 864W. Whether you're commuting steep hills or flat roads, this bike will effortlessly take you where you need to go.

One of the standout features of the new Level 3 is its increased range. Riders can now enjoy up to 70 miles, making it perfect for long commutes or adventurous weekend rides. Say goodbye to range anxiety and embrace the freedom of extended rides.

Comfort is not compromised with the Level 3. The adjustable stem and a suspension seat post with 50mm of travel offer a personalized and comfortable ride. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Level 3 ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey.

Advanced Security meets Connectivity:

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Remote Lock, Geofencing, and Passcode Protection, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease.The Level 3 offers unparalleled peace of mind.

Price & Availability:

MSRP: $1,899

PREORDER: Now

SHIPPING: April

To learn more about the Aventon Level 3, please visit aventon.com .

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

