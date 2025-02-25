VERSES® Announces Launch of Commercial Genius™ Agent Toolkit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company") a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent software systems, announces that the Company expects to launch the commercial version of Genius in April. Genius is a suite of tools for designing autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan and learn.

“The private beta phase of Genius allowed us to validate its applicability across diverse use cases, including autonomous vehicle safety, fleet optimization, fraud detection, credit risk assessment, financial market modeling, and medication efficacy. These real-world applications have been instrumental in refining our product, and we are excited to move into the commercialization phase, making Genius available to the thousands of interested customers and partners who have requested access,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. “Genius’ domain-specific models provide greater accuracy and reliability than the general-purpose capabilities of LLMs, addressing critical market needs and solving the ‘last mile’ problem of AI—an advancement which we believe will be key to driving its widespread adoption and real-world value.”

The commercial launch is anticipated to include the latest version of Genius with new features including intelligent agents, a model editor, application programming interfaces (APIs) and a developer portal. The Company expects to begin to convert current Beta users into paying customers and enabling access to applicants from thousands of developer sign-ups. The Company anticipates offering Genius as a paid service with consumption-based and performance-based pricing as well as enterprise licenses. VERSES go-to-market strategy will continue to focus on strategic, enterprise, and channel partners and third-party integrations.

“Genius-powered Agents, designed to work alongside LLMs using domain-specific models, consistently demonstrate superior multi-step reasoning and deep domain expertise,” said Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES CTO. “Recent benchmarks have shown Genius Agents performing inference on domain-specific models outperform general-purpose foundational models like OpenAI o1 and DeepSeek r1 on multi-step reasoning. We believe this evidence validates our innovative approach and underscores the timely relevance of our advancements towards addressing complex, real-world challenges.”

Genius Features

Genius Model Editor: A tool for creating, training, and updating domain-specific models through an intuitive, low-code interface.

Genius Agents: Intelligent agents that utilize curated domain models to perform inference reliably, explainably, and efficiently.

Genius APIs: Integration interfaces that allow users to incorporate advanced inference and learning capabilities directly into their applications.

Genius Developer Portal: A centralized resource offering documentation, tutorials, and examples that empower developers to confidently build agentic systems.

Genius Hosted Services: A cloud-hosted option that enables quick, effortless deployment of Genius-powered solutions across preferred hosting environments.



To sign up for Genius please visit our webpage at Verses.ai

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries

U.S., Matthew Selinger, Partner, Integrous Communications, mselinger@integcom.us 415-572-8152

Canada, Leo Karabelas, President, Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca 416-543-3120

