Blackwire Labs and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwire Labs, a veteran and expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Blackwire Lab’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative AI-powered platform, Blackwire.ai, available to Federal agencies at every level. Blackwire.ai’s scalable, cost-effective and referenceable GenAI Large Language Model (LLM) is easy to use and provides access to seasoned security expertise across multiple roles and disciplines. Blackwire Lab’s solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are honored to partner with Carahsoft based on their experience serving Government agencies with the best IT solutions,” said Josh Ray, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackwire Labs. “Their reputation for working with innovative and growing businesses, and in our case - veteran-led - demonstrates their desire and commitment to improving Government IT operations with the most advanced technologies available. We plan to empower their Public Sector customers with the highest-grade security defense possible without the cost of hiring additional security practitioners. Our AI-driven solution will save organizations time and money, while protecting against cyber-attacks.”

Blackwire Labs is an innovative cybersecurity company. Led by industry experts, the company specializes in addressing critical challenges faced by Government agencies, particularly the cybersecurity skills shortage and the AI trust deficit. As organizations struggle to maintain robust security postures amid evolving threats, they often lack both the personnel bandwidth and technical expertise needed to prevent and respond to modern cyber-attacks. While AI technology offers significant potential to strengthen security operations and bridge the skills gap, organizations remain cautious about adoption, citing concerns over data integrity, algorithmic transparency and the reliability of AI-generated insights.

Blackwire Labs is tackling these issues by providing AI-powered solutions that not only augment security teams’ capabilities but also ensure transparency, reliability and trust in the technology using its patent-pending blend of technology (TrustWire), human expertise and community collaboration through the Cybersecurity Community of Excellence (CCOE).

“With the addition of Blackwire Labs to our offerings, we are now able to assist Public Sector agencies in the adoption of a groundbreaking AI based cyber platform,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “By combining modern technology, human expertise and community collaboration, their patent-pending technology blend delivers an innovative approach to cyber safety. We are always trying to keep up with modern tech-tools to compete with evolving threats, which is why we are looking forward to working with Blackwire Labs and our resellers to deliver this sophisticated platform to the Public Sector and keep our community’s and Government infrastructures safe.”

Blackwire Lab’s solutions and platforms are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4160 or BlackwireLabs@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more about the company’s offerings.

About Blackwire Labs

Blackwire Labs is an expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. The company developed BlackwireAI, a customizable GenAI SaaS technology platform that enables enhanced trust and a safer security posture to help companies save money and enhance their existing teams. Blackwire Labs is dedicated to bringing an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to AI solutions within the cybersecurity industry. For more information, visit blackwirelabs.com.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

