Genetec enhances Security Center SaaS with the addition of intrusion management

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the addition of intrusion management to Security Center SaaS, the company’s unified physical security solution that can be deployed in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. By unifying intrusion detection with video surveillance, access control, identity, and visitor management, Security Center SaaS now delivers a fully unified, open, cloud-managed platform supported by the Genetec Cloudlink line of appliances. Security Center SaaS will support a wide range of intrusion devices from multiple vendors, starting with Bosch intrusion panels.

Unified intrusion management

Automated intrusion management eliminates reliance on manual processes, reducing errors and ensuring systems are automatically armed when needed. Operators can configure automated schedules, enforce badge-based activation, and apply first-in, last-out logic to keep facilities protected 24/7 without adding operational complexity. By integrating intrusion with business workflows, companies can focus on their core operations while maintaining a secure environment.

Real-time threat verification and response

Security Center SaaS intrusion management helps security teams act quickly by validating alarms in real time with video verification, which eliminates uncertainty and reduces unnecessary disruptions. When a real threat is detected, automated workflows can immediately lock doors, activate deterrents, and notify the appropriate personnel based on predefined escalation paths. By minimizing false alarms and focusing on real threats, end-users can enhance their security posture while reducing the impact on daily operations, ensuring faster decision-making and more effective responses.

Proactive security measures

In addition to real-time detection, Security Center SaaS intrusion management provides automated reporting and dynamic system alerts to help organizations identify vulnerabilities before they become critical issues. With comprehensive event logging, organizations can ensure compliance and maintain a solid foundation for auditing.

Operational efficiency

An open approach to intrusion panel support in Security Center SaaS not only enhances security but also improves operational efficiency. By centralizing intrusion event data on intuitive dashboards, teams gain real-time visibility that empowers faster, more informed decisions. This immediate access to critical information feeds into automated reporting, which tracks trends in alarms and response times, enabling teams to uncover valuable insights for continuous improvement.

“Security Center SaaS continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. With the introduction of intrusion management, we are delivering on our vision of a fully unified, open, and cloud-managed platform. This empowers organizations to detect, verify, and respond to threats with greater speed and confidence," said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc.

Availability and hardware support

The intrusion panel feature for Security Center SaaS will be available globally in mid-2025 through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners. Built on an open architecture and supported by the Genetec Cloudlink line of multi-workload cloud-managed appliances, Security Center SaaS will support Bosch intrusion panels at launch, with plans to expand compatibility through additional technology partnerships. This open approach enables customers to choose the hardware that best fits their needs or retain their existing panels, providing a cost-effective and flexible path to modernizing their physical security operations.

For more information about Security Center SaaS and its new intrusion management capabilities, visit www.genetec.com/a/keep-up-with-security-center-saas.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

