SolutionHealth Names Intelerad Provider of Imaging Solutions, Expanding Their Partnership to Elevate Healthcare Delivery

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, recently announced an expanded partnership with SolutionHealth. SolutionHealth is a non-profit healthcare organization serving the southern New Hampshire region and is comprised of founding organizations Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health, and member Home Health and Hospice Care. This strategic collaboration allows for seamless integration of the health systems’ imaging system, which supports exceptional patient care and enhances operational efficiency.

Through this partnership, SolutionHealth will utilize Intelerad's comprehensive suite of technologies including IntelePacs®, InteleOrchestrator™, and InteleArchive™ as a unified platform for all imaging. Additionally, InteleViewer will be used for women’s health studies. The advanced solutions will enable teams across Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health to read approximately 365,000 imaging studies annually across its practices and hospitals over the course of the multi-year agreement.

“Our partnership with Intelerad ensures that we can better serve our patients by leveraging innovative, scalable imaging technologies,” said SolutionHealth Chief Information Officer Debra Dulac. “The ability to streamline workflows and securely host data in the cloud eliminates many barriers. Our investment in Intelerad’s innovative tools and resources demonstrates our commitment to the communities we serve, ensuring patients receive effective, compassionate, and cutting-edge care when they need it.”

SolutionHealth previously used Intelerad’s software through a third-party vendor. With their legacy system reaching end-of-life and a market re-evaluation in order, SolutionHealth ultimately reaffirmed its trust in Intelerad, whose best-in-class tools and cloud architecture have earned the trust and enthusiasm of its practitioners and teams.

By consolidating imaging operations into a unified platform, SolutionHealth will improve access to medical data and enhance care delivery. Radiologists and their patients will benefit from tools like InteleOrchestrator’s AI-powered prioritization, which ensures critical cases are reviewed immediately by the appropriate specialists, speeding up diagnoses and treatment for patients in urgent need.

The cloud-based infrastructure provides scalability to meet future growth while fostering seamless connectivity across Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Clinicians can efficiently share imaging data, breaking down silos and fostering collaboration that directly supports superior patient outcomes.

“Our partnership with SolutionHealth marks an important step in Intelerad’s mission to empower leading hospitals and health systems with innovative medical imaging solutions,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. “By working together, we’re setting a new standard for scalable, efficient operations that enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care faster and improve outcomes for their communities.”

