20-Year Industry Veteran, Most Recently with Affinity Home Lending, Heads to Rate in Atlanta





CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, announced today that top mortgage originator Darrell Beaudoin has joined the company in Atlanta. With over two decades of experience, most recently with Affinity Home Lending, Darrell is widely recognized in the competitive Atlanta mortgage market for delivering superior service to homebuyers and referral partners.

“As a 20+ year mortgage veteran, I’ve always known Guaranteed Rate as a first-class operation,” said Darrell Beaudoin. “I also knew Rate’s ability to scale my business would be unmatched. The reputation and scale were my main reasons for making the jump, but what truly impressed me was the next-level technology and incredible people. That combination will 10X my business while delivering an unparalleled client experience.”

Darrell’s decision to join Rate underscores the company’s ability to draw top industry talent by offering a powerful platform designed to accelerate business growth – and its commitment to serving these leaders in the marketplace as they serve their customers. Rate’s cutting-edge technology, unparalleled support, and national scale enable loan originators to expand their reach and elevate client experiences.

“We are happy to welcome Darrell to the Rate Family,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “Darrell is renowned in the Atlanta community for delivering exceptional experiences to his customers and referral client partners. With Darrell's extensive industry experience and the capabilities of the Rate platform, we are confident that this partnership will only further enhance his remarkable and successful career.”

Darrell earned his MBA in Finance from Georgia Tech and has been an active partner with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), demonstrating his commitment to advancing homeownership opportunities in diverse communities.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Honors and awards include:

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet (2023)

HousingWire's Tech100 award for FlashClose℠ (2020), MyAccount (2022), and Language Access Program (2023)

#2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders

Most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years

Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years

Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years

